Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has won the Men's Player of the Year award at the FIFA Best Awards, securing the title for the third time since 2016

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed the Best Men's Coach award

Manchester City's Ederson received the Best Men's Goalkeeper award

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has secured the title of Men's Player of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards held in London on January 15, 2024.

Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, beat out competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Votes from national team captains and players, journalists and fans on FIFA's website were used to determine the winner. Each group counted for 25% of the votes.

This is the third time Lionel Messi has received the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award. Photo credit: @leomessi Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Haaland and Lionel Messi had the same points at the end of the vote, but Messi got the awards because more national team captains put him first in their nominations.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, claimed the Best Men's Coach award.

Additionally, Manchester City's Ederson was given the Best Men's Goalkeeper award. Messi, at 36, clinched the title for the third time since the awards' current format began in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Google's Most Searched Athlete In Its 25 Years Of Existence

Portugal's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, became the most searched athlete in Google's 25-year history.

His prolific performances with Al-Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League, including scoring his 50th goal of the 2023 season, solidified his status as a global football icon.

Ronaldo's influence extends beyond the pitch, with his iconic goal celebrations contributing to his worldwide popularity, surpassing even his perennial rival Lionel Messi in Google searches.

CR7 has better leadership qualities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the debate over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's leadership qualities intensified on social media after their teams, Juventus and Barcelona, were knocked out of the Champions League.

Fans compared a video of Messi looking dejected during a match against Bayern Munich with one of Ronaldo motivating his teammates during a critical game against Atletico Madrid.

Supporters of Ronaldo praised his leadership, while Messi's fans argued that the context of the situation mattered and emphasised Messi's past displays of motivation for his team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh