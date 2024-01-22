Prophet Kumchacha has said he would cancel the Ghana football national team when he is elected president come December 2024

The leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries has said that the Ghana Black Stars have been a disappointment in recent years and have not been profitable to the nation.

Kumchahca added that the money spent on the Black Stars each tournament can be used to work on many profitable ventures

Leader and founder of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, known popularly as Prophet Kumchacha has shown frustration in the recent performances of the Ghana Black Stars.

The man of God in a recent interview with Okay FM is seen sharing his displeasure with the current Black Stars squad and has issued them a strong warning.

According to him, when his party is voted into power, he would cancel the team.

Prophet Kumchacha says he wIll cancel Ghana Black Stars

Prophet Kumchacha's rant

According to the man of God, the reason he will cancel the Black Stars is the government is spending so much on them and not reaping any benefit. He believes the money that has been pumped into the national team over the years could have been used to improve many lives. He opined that no profit has come of the Black Stars in recent years so there is a need to ban the team and focus our attention on other profitable ventures.

When the Kum People's Party (KPP) comes into power after the 2024 general elections, we will cancel the Ghana Black Stars. All the money that has been pumped into the team could have gone to many profitable ventures. Doctors, Teachers retire and get meager pensions meanwhile these players go for these tournaments, get huge sums of money and end up disgracing us all.

