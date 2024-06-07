The Black Stars won their World Cup qualifier against Mali in a thrilling 2-1 encounter

Thomas Partey's near-crucial miss in the later stages of the game when Ghana was heading for a draw has generated concern among fans

Luckily, Jordan Ayew was able to secure a last-minute winner in the 94th minute of the game, leading to celebrations across the country

The Black Stars of Ghana emerged victorious against Mali with a 2-1 win in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The match has generated significant commentary on social media, with a miss from Thomas Partey being one of the talking points.

The Black Stars trailed by a goal to nil in the first half, with Ernest Nuamah securing an equaliser in the second half. With the score tied at 1-1 and the game heading towards a draw, Thomas Partey found himself in a golden position to secure the win but was reluctant in front of goal, making it easy for the Malian goalkeeper to save the ball.

In the 94th minute, however, Jordan Ayew managed to score the winning goal for Ghana. Luckily, Partey's miss did not ruin the party. Many social media users, however, have complained about his overall performance during the game.

Ghanaians analyse Partey's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mrcrossland1 said:

Thomas Partey paaa apuu he should thank Jordan for saving him! What miss was that? Ah. In this situation any good player will dribble the keeper

cute Lamnat reacted:

I don’t see the reason why Thomas Partey should be included in the team and Dede is not.

Zip Code wrote:

Thomas nearly spoil our Partey, but God was like who Ayew

Ghanaians praise Jordan Ayew

In a related story, Jordan Ayew scored the winner for the Black Stars in the dying embers of the World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The Crystal Palace man secured a 2-1 win for Ghana, who was initially losing by a goal to nil and equalised through Ernest Nuamah before Jordan delivered the final blow.

Jordan, who has often been criticised by Ghanaians, was praised heavily on social media for his exceptional impact off the bench.

