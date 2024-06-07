Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the performance of Mohammed Kudus' in Ghana's game against Mali

The renowned player known for his exploits in Ghanaian and international football pulled an unimpressive performance on Thursday, June 6, 2024, game

Social users took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to express their dissatisfaction with Kudus' performance

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has been heavily criticised following a disappointing performance in Ghana's recent game with Mali.

The game, which took place in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, ended in a 2-1 defeat against Mali.

Although the Black Stars won the game, Ghanaians are displeased with the performance of some players, including Ghana's star boy, Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus' unimpressive performance has sparked a barrage of online trolling from disheartened fans.

Ghanaians' expectations of Kudus and reactions after game against Mali

Mohammed Kudus has been spectacular since he started playing for the Black Stars, securing goals for the country.

He played a vital role in the last World Cup, which saw Ghana exit at the group stage. However, the West Ham player's performance fell short of expectations in Ghana's game against Mali.

His underwhelming display did not go unnoticed by fans and analysts alike, who took to social media to express their frustrations.

@This_Steeze wrote:

"He should kill that thought of being the "star boy" of the team and start playing as a team player."

@ralph_dodo10448 wrote:

"He may be good for his club,but certainly not matured to play for Black Stars as key player."

@Ojualegba1 wrote:

"0 oo 0. We know he’s a big player now.. but if he doesn’t want to play for us he should tell us so we bench him or ignore him. You lose the ball and you start walking HOWW??? Ask Muntari and Wakaso. Those players where big fish but they played like slaves."

@HelloWapee wrote:

"He is gradually puffing with Pride not chasing after loose balls, doesn't give passes n holding onto balls 4 too long, he is always walking. We've far more better players than him so if he thinks he is now bigger, he should be benched!!"

Ghana Vs Mali: Ghanaians hail Jordan Ayew: "He's better than Messi and Ronaldo combined"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Black Stars player Jordan Ayew had an impressive performance during Ghana's game against Mali in the World Cup qualifier.

Jordan helped Ghana win the game after scoring a last-minute goal for the country in the game played on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to congratulate the players for helping the country win their game.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

