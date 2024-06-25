Andre Ayew has appealed to the government to fix the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale

The Black Stars captain said renovation of the stadium would enhance the quality of football in the Northern Region

Andre Dede Ayew made this call after the All-Stars game in Tamale, which ended 2-1 in favour of the stars

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Dede Ayew has called on the government to renovate the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, which has deteriorated.

During a post-match interview after the All-Stars game in Tamale, Andre Ayew said it was unfortunate that the only stadium in the Northern Region had been left in bad shape.

Andre Dede Ayew (left) and a photo of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Photo credit: Getty Images and Pinterest

He said the stadium's pitch needs to be fixed to enhance the quality of football in the Northern Region.

Andre Ayew added that the Northern Region is blessed with football talents who could benefit greatly from playing on quality pitches.

"We have a wonderful stadium here and I hope and pray that we would be able to work on the pitch for it to be better for our teams who are here. RTU, Karela, Tamale City, and also the national team to have the chance to play and also come back for the northern people to also see us. Because when we look at the stadium, os a great stadium," he said.

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Andre Ayew and some players of the Ghana Black Stars, including Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku and Mubarak Wakaso, featured in the All-Stars charity game against a select side in Tamale. at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of the All-Stars with Andre Ayew scoring a brace against the Tamale select side.

The Aliu Mahama stadium was constructed in 2007 when Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations in 2008.

Since its construction, no major renovation works have been carried out, leaving the stadium dilapidated.

Andre Ayew's call is, therefore, in the right direction, considering his status as captain of the senior national team.

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey had also earlier made similar calls for better pitches in the country when Vice President Dr Bawumia visited the Black Stars camp ahead of matchday four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Kumasi.

Below is the video of Dede Ayew speaking after the All-Stars game, posted on Facebook by @Delali Phrank Awutey:

