Retired Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan has aired his views on rumours that a team in Saudi Arabia is interested in signing Kudus

The former captain of the Black Stars stated that he could not decide for Kudus but urged him to choose based on his best interest

Asamoah Gyan also shed light on the plight of some retired Ghanaian footballers in the country

Former captain of the senior national football team Asamoah Gyan has gone public regarding transfer rumours about Mohammed Kudus.

The twenty-three-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi side Al Ittihad.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Asamoah Gyan, who was asked about the transfer rumour, refused to give a specific answer as to whether the player should make the not.

He, however, added that many former players are now struggling financially after retiring and have been neglected.

"Many footballers are struggling that people do not even know where are they noisemakers, at the end of the day, it is your family.”

Asamoah Gyan said many people would prefer to see Kudus play in a popular league simply because they seek their interests.

Saudi League is competitive

Asamoah Gyan, who played for Al Ain, also explained that the Saudi league had become competitive largely due to the authorities' decision to invest in it.

"It started somewhere. They injected money into it, and people started moving there. Saudi Arabia wants to bring in players so that their league becomes bigger. If you don't want it, it's your problem.Now the league is very competitive, Ronaldo is there, Benzema is there, same as Neymar.”

