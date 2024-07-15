Lamine Yamal and his partner in crime Nico Williams made waves with their locker room celebrations following their Euro 2024 victory

In a video shared on social media, Spain captain Alvaro Morated was also spotted half naked doing celebratory push-ups

La Roja etched their name in football history book by beating England 2-1 to become only nation to win four European titles

The Spain squad erupted in celebration following their thrilling 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday evening.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic winner after Cole Palmer had equalized Nico Williams' opening goal.

Nico Williams celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring Spain's first goal against England in UEFA EURO 2024 final at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024. Photo by Stefan Matzke.

Oyarzabal's decisive close-range finish came in the 86th minute, leaving England with little time to respond.

This victory secured La Roja a record-breaking fourth European Championship title, and the locker room celebrations were electrifying.

Spain squad's dressing room celebration

During the joyous locker room festivities, Nico Williams started an Instagram live stream, capturing the entire team's celebration.

Lamine Yamal showcased his dance moves, while team captain Alvaro Morata celebrated with half-naked push-ups.

Yamal wins Best Young Player at Euro 2024

In addition to the team's celebration, Yamal shattered a long-standing record and was honored as the Young Player of the Tournament.

At just 17 years and one day, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final, surpassing the legendary Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years and 249 days), according to Opta.

Williams opens scoring for Spain

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Athletic Bilbao winger Williams broke the deadlock in the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship against England on Sunday, July 14.

The speedy forward, a standout performer at the Euros, connected with a pass from teenager Lamine Yamal to score early in the second half.

Williams' goal, his second of the tournament, came just a minute and 11 seconds after recess, per beIN Sports.

