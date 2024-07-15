Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal lead locker room celebration after Spain win Euro 2024
- Lamine Yamal and his partner in crime Nico Williams made waves with their locker room celebrations following their Euro 2024 victory
- In a video shared on social media, Spain captain Alvaro Morated was also spotted half naked doing celebratory push-ups
- La Roja etched their name in football history book by beating England 2-1 to become only nation to win four European titles
The Spain squad erupted in celebration following their thrilling 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday evening.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic winner after Cole Palmer had equalized Nico Williams' opening goal.
Oyarzabal's decisive close-range finish came in the 86th minute, leaving England with little time to respond.
This victory secured La Roja a record-breaking fourth European Championship title, and the locker room celebrations were electrifying.
Euro 2024: Rodri shows Jude Bellingham who's the boss after winning Best Player prize after Spain's win
Spain squad's dressing room celebration
During the joyous locker room festivities, Nico Williams started an Instagram live stream, capturing the entire team's celebration.
Lamine Yamal showcased his dance moves, while team captain Alvaro Morata celebrated with half-naked push-ups.
Yamal wins Best Young Player at Euro 2024
In addition to the team's celebration, Yamal shattered a long-standing record and was honored as the Young Player of the Tournament.
At just 17 years and one day, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final, surpassing the legendary Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years and 249 days), according to Opta.
Williams opens scoring for Spain
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Athletic Bilbao winger Williams broke the deadlock in the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship against England on Sunday, July 14.
The speedy forward, a standout performer at the Euros, connected with a pass from teenager Lamine Yamal to score early in the second half.
Williams' goal, his second of the tournament, came just a minute and 11 seconds after recess, per beIN Sports.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.