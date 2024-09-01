Ranking the 5 most surprising deadline day deals in Premier League history

The summer transfer window closed on Friday, August 30, with more than 130 players having joined Premier League clubs

Premier League teams spent over £1.96 billion, more than double the amount spent by their nearest rival, Italy's Serie A

YEN.com.gh reflects on five surprising deadline-day transfers in the English Premier League

Transfer deadline day drama isn’t quite the spectacle it once was. With the proliferation of media outlets and insider accounts, surprising last-minute deals have become increasingly rare.

Nonetheless, the Premier League era has witnessed its share of frantic deadline-day activity as clubs rush to finalize deals before the window closes.

The five most surprising deadline-day deals in Premier League history have been ranked. Photos: Joe Giddens/Stuart MacFarlane.

As this season’s transfer deadline passes, YEN.com.gh looks back at five deadline-day transfers that shook the Premier League.

Most Unexpected Premier League Deadline Day Transfers

Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano (West Ham United)

West Ham's signing of Argentine stars Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano shocked English football, as the Hammers outmanoeuvred Europe’s elite to secure their talents.

Manager Alan Pardew introduced them, leaving rival clubs baffled by the transfers, which later emerged to violate the Premier League’s third-party ownership rules, involving agent Kia Joorabchian.

Mascherano initially struggled but thrived at Liverpool and Barcelona, while Tevez became a West Ham legend, scoring seven goals that ensured the club’s Premier League survival, including a vital last-day winner against Manchester United.

Robinho (Manchester City)

The 2008 transfer deadline day was pivotal for Manchester City, as they entered the financial elite after a dramatic takeover.

Sheikh Mansour’s arrival coincided with a British record deal for Robinho from Real Madrid, marking a new era for the club.

“I was thrilled to find out it was Manchester City,” Robinho recalled. “It was a last-minute deal, but that’s my style.”

Although his time at City didn’t meet expectations, his signing signalled the club's transformation from mid-table to a global powerhouse.

Andy Carroll (Liverpool)

January 2011 saw a dramatic transfer deadline day as Chelsea and Liverpool pursued new strikers.

Following Fernando Torres’ move from Liverpool to Chelsea, the Reds sought a replacement and unexpectedly signed Andy Carroll from Newcastle for a club-record £35 million.

Carroll, who had scored 11 goals in 19 league matches, struggled at Liverpool, finishing with only six league goals in 44 appearances, failing to justify the hefty investment.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

In 2013, Arsene Wenger hinted at a major signing, which turned out to be Mesut Ozil, a statement acquisition for an Arsenal side that had struggled since the Invincibles era. The German playmaker arrived for a club-record fee from Real Madrid.

Ozil helped Arsenal end a nine-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup in his debut season, later adding three more FA Cup medals to his collection, despite a mixed Premier League career. He left the club under a cloud after being sidelined by Mikel Arteta.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ronaldo's return to Manchester United sparked excitement as the club welcomed back their superstar. Since leaving in 2009 for a world-record fee, he had broken records and become Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer.

His transfer from Juventus generated buzz, with former United players encouraging him to avoid Manchester City.

In his second debut, he scored twice against Newcastle and netted 24 goals in his first season.

However, a controversial interview with Piers Morgan soured his relationship with the club, leading to a sudden exit. His brief but remarkable return concluded with a move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he became a pioneer for the league.

Manchester United fans criticise Sancho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans have sharply criticised Jadon Sancho for his farewell message after joining Chelsea.

Sancho moved to London after difficult relations with Erik ten Hag made his long-term stay at United untenable.

There was a stark contrast between his exit message to United fans and the one he posted after a six-month loan at Dortmund.

