Penalties may appear simple, but the 12-yard distance can pose a significant mental challenge

Ivan Toney has just missed two penalties in his entire career, while Chelsea star Cole Palmer has never missed any

While some of the world's top players struggle with penalties, the six best penalty-takers possess unwavering confidence in their abilities

Football is a sport consistently filled with drama, chaos, and anticipation.

The world's top teams dream of lifting the most prestigious trophies, often relying on crucial moments like penalty kicks.

While some of the world's top players struggle with penalties, the six best penalty-takers possess unwavering confidence in their abilities. Photos: Craig Mercer/ Michael Regan/Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

As players step up to take a penalty, emotions and nerves can be overwhelming.

Scoring from 12 yards may seem straightforward, but it involves much more, including psychological battles to outwit the goalkeeper.

With this in mind, Yen.com.gh has ranked the six best penalty takers in the world, highlighting their remarkable skills and achievements.

Best penalty takers in world football

Joao Pedro

Brighton has been a heartwarming story in the Premier League since their promotion in 2017, known for making smart and astute signings like Joao Pedro.

Despite a lengthy injury spell, the Brazilian has become a key player for the Seagulls, and his penalty-taking prowess has endeared him to fans.

Pedro has missed only one penalty out of 14 attempts, a smaller sample size than others on this list but indicative of his world-class ability from the spot.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is often described as 'robotic' due to his precise movements and instincts in the final third.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, now a pivotal player for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, has missed only five out of 50 penalties in his career.

Haaland's preference for powerful shots rarely leads to misses, making him one of the Premier League's top players.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has won every major football trophy, enjoying a stellar career with Bayern Munich and now at Barcelona.

Known for his composure in high-pressure situations, Lewandowski has taken nearly 90 penalties, scoring 80 of them.

Unlike some players, the Polish striker mixes up his shots, making it difficult for goalkeepers to predict his moves.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is known for his calmness in the final third, earning him a reputation as one of the world's best midfielders.

Despite occasional controversies over his diving and constant communication with referees, Fernandes has been Manchester United's go-to penalty-taker since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

With a conversion rate of 90%, scoring 54 out of 60 penalties, his stuttered run-up often confounds goalkeepers.

Cole Palmer

Remarkably, Cole Palmer has never missed a penalty in his career. The young Manchester City prodigy has taken 14 penalties, confidently scoring each one.

In the 2023/24 season, Chelsea frequently benefitted from Palmer's penalty-taking talent, with his calm, low-placed shots frustrating goalkeepers.

Palmer is undoubtedly one of the best penalty-takers in the world.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney's penalty against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals was a standout moment.

Under immense pressure, Toney coolly stared down Yann Sommer before slotting the ball into the bottom corner, showcasing his penalty-taking talent.

Having missed just two penalties in his career, Toney's reliability is a significant asset for Brentford, although a transfer could be on the horizon.

Source: YEN.com.gh