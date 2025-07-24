Neymar found himself in a heated confrontation with fans after a late penalty sealed Santos' fate in a 2-1 loss to Internacional

With their third loss in five games, Santos' survival in the Brazilian Serie A is hanging by a thread

Neymar's much-anticipated return to Santos was supposed to be the spark that would ignite the team

Santos FC’s latest defeat has caused significant tension both on and off the pitch, with Brazilian superstar Neymar at the center of the storm.

The 33-year-old forward, who returned to his roots in Brazil after a successful stint in Europe with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, found himself in an intense exchange with fans following a frustrating 2-1 loss to Internacional.

This latest setback leaves Santos in 17th, in the relegation zone, and Neymar, visibly frustrated, confronted supporters after the match.

Santos’ struggles continue

Despite the high-profile return of Neymar, Santos has been enduring a difficult season, and their performance against Internacional was no exception. Santos started the match poorly, conceding an early goal, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

Although Neymar’s skill and creativity kept the team in contention, his efforts fell short of securing a positive result.

With Santos trailing 1-0, they were handed a blow in the 75th minute when Internacional was awarded a penalty, making it nearly impossible for the away side to mount a comeback.

As the final whistle blew, Santos were left to reflect on yet another loss. The defeat marked the club's third in their last five games, and their form continues to deteriorate, leaving them in the precarious position of 17th place in the league table.

According to Flashscore, the team is now firmly inside the relegation zone, something that Neymar likely never anticipated when he signed a contract extension to stay with Santos until the end of 2025.

Neymar clashes with Santos fans

Neymar’s frustration following the match was palpable, not just with his team’s performance but also with certain fans who voiced their displeasure.

During the second half of the match, the former Barcelona winger was seen engaged in a back-and-forth with some of the supporters, with the tension clearly escalating.

Although Neymar had been doing his best to inspire his teammates, it seemed that the mounting pressure of Santos’ poor run had begun to take its toll on him as well.

After the match, Neymar returned to the stands where the altercation with fans grew even more heated. The exchange quickly turned into a confrontation, with Neymar and some supporters exchanging words and pointing fingers.

The atmosphere became more intense as both sides appeared to vent their frustration, leading to a brief standoff before Neymar was escorted away.

Watch the clip of the incident below.

Neymar’s return to Santos

Having achieved success at the highest levels with Barcelona, PSG, and the Brazilian national team, Neymar's move to Santos was seen as a homecoming, a way to revive his career in a familiar environment while helping the team regain its former glory.

However, the reality has proven much tougher than anyone anticipated. Santos has been struggling in the Brazilian Serie A, and Neymar’s arrival, though a boost in terms of profile, has not been enough to turn the team’s fortunes around.

According to Transfermarkt, Neymar has contributed 4 goals and 3 assists in 17 appearances for Santos in the current campaign for Santos, who are now in the relegation zone.

Neymar signs new Santos contract

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the contract extension of Neymar at Santos, with the ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger explaining why he extended his stay with his boyhood club.

The 33-year-old had initially rejoined Santos after leaving Saudi Pro League side last two seasons.

