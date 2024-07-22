The future of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen are intrinsically linked together as they seek new adventures this summer

The Belgian striker has appeared on the transfer radar of Napoli, while the Nigerian hitman is angling for a move away from Italy

However, Lukaku's potential move to the Serie A club remains in limbo until the Osimhen situation at Napoli is resolved

Chelsea Football Club are keen to offload Romelu Lukaku permanently this summer, but the Belgian striker's transfer to Napoli has been delayed due to Victor Osimhen.

The 31-year-old and the Blues have not had the successful partnership they anticipated since Chelsea re-signed him from Inter Milan for a then-club record fee of £97.5 million in the summer of 2021.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at AS Roma, and the west London club are now prepared to cut their losses and allow the forward to leave permanently.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Romelu has agreed to a three-year contract with Napoli.

The contract includes a weekly wage of around £97,000 before performance-related bonuses.

New Napoli boss Antonio Conte, who previously managed Lukaku at Inter, has prioritised the signing of the burly forward since he arrived at the club last month.

And the former Chelsea manager is a step closer to securing one of his key transfer targets. However, the deal has been hampered by Victor Osimhen.

Why Victor Osimhen is 'delaying' Lukaku's Napoli move?

The answer is straightforward. Napoli cannot complete a deal until Victor Osimhen is sold.

PSG's interest in Osimhen and how it affects Lukaku's Napoli transfer

Metro reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has shown significant interest in Osimhen and has held extensive talks with Napoli.

However, the Serie A club is reluctant to accept an offer lower than Osimhen’s €130 million (£110.8 million) release clause.

The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly considering a bid of €100 million (£84.3 million) plus a player to meet Napoli's valuation.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, travelled to Paris earlier this week to accelerate negotiations, which could potentially clear the way for Lukaku's transfer to Southern Italy.

Victor Osimhen to join PSG?

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Victor Osimhen is set to join PSG soon, according to multiple sources.

Italian outlet, Tutto Napoli, indicates that the forward is on the verge of leaving the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

His agent, Roberto Calenda, is reportedly finalising the deal with PSG, which could be completed shortly.

