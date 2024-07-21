Leny Yoro's £52 million move to Manchester United places him among the most expensive defenders in football history

He joins the ranks of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, all of whom are also in the top 20

Yen.com.gh ranks the five most expensive defenders in the world which includes a prestigious list featuring Harry Maguire

The transfer of Yeny Yoro to Manchester United marked him as one of the most expensive teenagers in football history, with the club spending £52 million to secure the French talent amidst interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Traditionally, hefty transfer fees were reserved for superstar forwards.

Here are the five most expensive defenders in the history of football. Photos: James Gill/David Horton.

However, modern football has seen substantial investments in defenders as well.

Yoro's fee places him among the top 20 most expensive defenders ever, though several others surpass him.

Most Expensive Defenders in Football History

Wesley Fofana (Leicester City to Chelsea - £67.75 million)

Wesley Fofana quickly adapted to the Premier League at Leicester City before a broken fibula sidelined him for over seven months.

Despite this setback, Chelsea paid a club-record fee for the young defender, per Sky Sports.

Two years and 20 appearances later, Fofana has spent more time injured than playing, raising questions about Chelsea's due diligence before the transfer. At 23, he still has time to fulfil his potential.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool - £71.3 million)

Virgil van Dijk's transfer to Liverpool has proven to be a masterstroke.

The 32-year-old was the missing piece for Jurgen Klopp's team, transforming Liverpool into Premier League champions within five years.

Van Dijk's arrival fortified Liverpool's defence, underpinning their dominance in both English and European football, including two Champions League final appearances.

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax to Juventus - £72 million)

Matthijs de Ligt, after captaining Ajax to a surprise Champions League semi-final in 2019, was one of the most promising young players.

Juventus invested heavily in him, though his development did not meet expectations. Despite this, De Ligt remained one of Juventus's top defenders.

Financial challenges at the club eventually led to his sale to Bayern Munich..

Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United - £73.3 million)

The 2018 World Cup was pivotal for Harry Maguire, who shone as part of England's semi-final run. A year later, Manchester United made him the world's most expensive defender.

Six months after joining, Maguire was named captain.

However, at 31, he has been marginalised at Old Trafford, and his future at the club is uncertain.

Moving the centre-back would likely require United to accept a financial loss.

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig to Manchester City - £77.6 million)

In the summer of 2023, Josko Gvardiol became the most expensive defender, surpassing Harry Maguire, per Teamtalk.

The Croatian defender impressed at RB Leipzig, and his release clause made him a prime target.

Manchester City secured his transfer, and although Gvardiol initially struggled, he eventually established himself as a regular left-back and goal threat, scoring four times in his final seven Premier League matches of the 2023-24 season.

Ten Hag explains why United signed Joshua Zirkzee

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag has explained the rationale behind United's acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee during the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag believes Zirkzee will bring a new dynamic to his Manchester United squad.

The former Bayern Munich forward, versatile enough to play across the front line, is anticipated to make a significant impact on the Red Devils' 2024-25 campaign.

