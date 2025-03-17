23 out of 25 players in the Chad squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana, play in Chad’s domestic league

The Black Stars of Otto Addo present a significant test for Chad in their fifth 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Ghana vs Chad game takes place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, with lots of fans expected to attend

The Chad national football team has officially announced its final 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Comoros, and Les Sao tackle these games with just two foreign-based players as home-based stars dominate their selection.

The squad, named by head coach Tahir Zakaria Gardia, will take on Otto Addo's Black Stars on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before facing Comoros on March 25.

Les Sao tackle the Ghana vs Chad FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier with just two foreign-based players. Image credit: Federation Tchadienne de Football Association

A squad dominated by home-based players

One of the most interesting, but not surprising aspects of Chad’s squad selection is the dominance of home-based players. Out of the 25 players named, 23 ply their trade in Chad’s domestic league. The only exceptions are goalkeeper Mbaynaissem Jourdain, who plays for CSK Dushanbe in Tajikistan, and Mahamat Thiam of CD Castuera in Spain, making them the only foreign-based players in the squad.

This decision reflects the coaching staff’s trust in locally based talent and their desire to build a cohesive unit with players familiar with each other’s style of play. The move could also be an indication of Chad’s long-term vision to develop homegrown talent and provide them with greater exposure on the international stage.

Jourdain Mbaynaïssem switches from Cameroon to Chad

Last year, the former goalkeeper for Canon de Yaoundé and Astres de Douala was declared eligible to represent the Chadian national team after administrative issues went through successfully regarding the change of his sporting nationality.

As one of the foreign-based players in the squad, Jourdain’s experience playing outside Chad will be vital. His shot-stopping abilities and leadership at the back could play a crucial role in keeping Chad competitive in both fixtures.

Final squad list of Chad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana and Comoros. Image credit: Federation Tchadienne de Football Association

Ghana vs Chad: Tough test against Black Stars

The match against Ghana on March 21 presents a significant challenge for Chad who are one of the minnows in African football. Ghana, a four-time African champion and a regular participant in the FIFA World Cup, will enter the game as heavy favorites.

The Black Stars boast an array of experienced and high-profile players who feature in some of the top leagues around the world such as Mohammed Kudus of West Ham, Thomas Partey of Arsenal, Jordan Ayew of Leicester City, Elisha Owusu of Auxerre who are in Otto Addo's 23-man squad for the upcoming assignments.

However, Chad, after reducing their squad size from 30 to 25, will aim to use their team chemistry and fighting spirit to cause an upset. With most of their players coming from the domestic league, their familiarity with each other’s playing style could be an advantage in executing their tactical plan.

Comoros encounter on March 25

Following their game against Ghana, Chad will shift focus to their second fixture against Comoros on March 25. Unlike Ghana, Comoros represents a more evenly matched opponent, offering Chad a better chance of securing a positive result.

Comoros has shown tremendous growth in recent years, making their AFCON debut in 2021 and causing major upsets in the tournament. However, Chad will be determined to compete fiercely and possibly secure crucial points in their quest for World Cup qualification.

Chad’s World Cup dream

Chad has never qualified for either an African Cup of Nations or FIFA World Cup tournament finals, and their chances of making it to the 2026 tournament remain very slim after losing all of their four games in the qualifying Group 1.

However, every qualifying game presents an opportunity for growth, and these matches against strong opposition will help them gauge their progress, especially as they seek to rebuild their national team following years of administrative chaos at the Chadian FA.

Les Sao of Chad training session ahead of the Ghana vs Chad FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 21 at Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: Federation Tchadienne de Football Association

The decision to rely heavily on home-based players is an expected one given Chad is not endowed with football talents like Ghana , but it also signifies a commitment to long-term football development within the country. If Chad can put in strong performances, it may encourage more investment in their football infrastructure and open doors for more players to secure moves abroad.

Chad’s 25-man squad selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers highlights a strong reliance on homegrown talent. With just two foreign-based players, the team faces an uphill task against a Ghanaian side that is in on a redemption mission, but the visitors will hope to put up a strong fight.

Black Stars' complete schedule for Chad qualifier

