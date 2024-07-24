Nacho Fernandez fought back tears as he bid his final farewell to Real Madrid after his long service for the club

His emotional goodbye also struck his family as they couldn't hold back their tears on Wednesday, July 24

After clinching 26 trophies for Los Blancos, the veteran defender joins Saudi League side Al Qadsiah for the new season

Long-serving player Nacho Fernandez bid a heartfelt farewell as a Madridista in an emotionally charged ceremony at Real Madrid City.

Nacho joined Los Blancos in 2001 at the age of 10 and progressed through all levels of their academy before becoming a first-team player in 2012.

Nacho Fernandez's wife and kids were moved to tears during his final farewell to Real Madrid on July 24, 2024.

As reported by Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old defender played 364 matches over his 12 seasons with the first team during one of the most successful periods in Madrid’s history.

How many trophies did Nacho win at Madrid?

Nacho amassed an impressive 26 titles: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey titles, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

With this extensive trophy haul, he is now the most decorated player in the club’s history, alongside Luka Modric.

Nacho Fernandez's farewell at Real Madrid City

Past and present teammates of the outgoing Real Madrid captain attended the farewell event on Wednesday, July 24.

Carlo Ancelotti, Raúl, Santiago Solari, Álvaro Arbeloa, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Fede Valverde, Brahim Díaz, Thibaut Courtois, Jesús Vallejo, and Andriy Lunin, as well as Nacho’s family were in attendance.

What Nacho Fernandez said at his farewell

Standing before them, Nacho expressed his gratitude, as cited by SB Nation, "I want to thank you for your presence here on this emotional and beautiful day."

With tears in his eyes, Nacho continued, "I could be here for hours telling stories about everything that’s happened over the years.

"But I’d prefer to focus on thanking you for everything you’ve given me."

Nacho Fernandez's family moved to tears

As Nacho spoke, his visible emotion resonated with his family, his wife, and his children, who were also fighting back tears in a heartwarming moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Fashion Sakala in tears

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh recounted an emotional moment when Fashion Sakala requested Ronaldo's jersey after a match, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner asked for Sakala's in return.

This sincere exchange moved Sakala to tears, making a lifelong dream come true.

