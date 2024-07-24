Heart Melting Moment As Family of Real Madrid’s Most Decorated Player Cry in Emotional Farewell
- Nacho Fernandez fought back tears as he bid his final farewell to Real Madrid after his long service for the club
- His emotional goodbye also struck his family as they couldn't hold back their tears on Wednesday, July 24
- After clinching 26 trophies for Los Blancos, the veteran defender joins Saudi League side Al Qadsiah for the new season
Long-serving player Nacho Fernandez bid a heartfelt farewell as a Madridista in an emotionally charged ceremony at Real Madrid City.
Nacho joined Los Blancos in 2001 at the age of 10 and progressed through all levels of their academy before becoming a first-team player in 2012.
As reported by Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old defender played 364 matches over his 12 seasons with the first team during one of the most successful periods in Madrid’s history.
How many trophies did Nacho win at Madrid?
Nacho amassed an impressive 26 titles: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey titles, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.
With this extensive trophy haul, he is now the most decorated player in the club’s history, alongside Luka Modric.
Nacho Fernandez's farewell at Real Madrid City
Past and present teammates of the outgoing Real Madrid captain attended the farewell event on Wednesday, July 24.
Carlo Ancelotti, Raúl, Santiago Solari, Álvaro Arbeloa, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Fede Valverde, Brahim Díaz, Thibaut Courtois, Jesús Vallejo, and Andriy Lunin, as well as Nacho’s family were in attendance.
What Nacho Fernandez said at his farewell
Standing before them, Nacho expressed his gratitude, as cited by SB Nation, "I want to thank you for your presence here on this emotional and beautiful day."
With tears in his eyes, Nacho continued, "I could be here for hours telling stories about everything that’s happened over the years.
"But I’d prefer to focus on thanking you for everything you’ve given me."
Nacho Fernandez's family moved to tears
As Nacho spoke, his visible emotion resonated with his family, his wife, and his children, who were also fighting back tears in a heartwarming moment.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Fashion Sakala in tears
In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh recounted an emotional moment when Fashion Sakala requested Ronaldo's jersey after a match, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner asked for Sakala's in return.
This sincere exchange moved Sakala to tears, making a lifelong dream come true.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.