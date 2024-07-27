Mason Greenwood scores first Marseille goal following Manchester United exit
- Mason Greenwood registered his first goal for French giants Marseille in a friendly against Pau on Saturday
- The 22-year-old, who spent the last season on loan at Getafe, made a permanent move from Man United to the Ligue 1 side
- The forward surpassed the record for the most expensive sale made by the club in the post-Alex Ferguson era
Ex-Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal since his permanent transfer to Marseille this summer.
The former England international joined the Ligue 1 giants last week after Marseille agreed to pay €30 million (£25m/$34m) to Manchester United.
Marseille successfully outpaced several European clubs, including Lazio, to secure Greenwood's signature.
Greenwood made his debut for his new club and scored his first goal during a pre-season friendly against French second-division side Pau FC on Saturday.
The 21-year-old striker netted the opening goal by capitalising on a scramble in the box and poking the ball past the opposition keeper.
Greenwood's goal represents a promising start to his Marseille career after his £26.7 million move from Manchester United this summer.
The Englishman aims to rejuvenate his career in France following a challenging period at United.
How Getafe will profit from Greenwood
Meanwhile, Getafe are poised to continue profiting from Greenwood despite opting not to buy the forward from Manchester United.
The Spanish club added a clause that would see them get 20% of all future profit the striker would bring to Manchester United.
The Athletic reports that United themselves included a sell-on clause that would require Marseille to give them 30% from any future possible sales of the striker. As part of the deal struck last year, United will remit 20% of this profit to Getafe.
Man United include surprise clause to Greenwood's deal
This follows after YEN.com.gh reported that United had added a surprising clause to Greenwood's sale to Marseille.
The reigning FA Cup champions are understood to have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.
The move is surprising given that the chances of Greenwood returning to the club are low following the shroud of controversy he left under.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.