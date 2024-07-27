Mason Greenwood registered his first goal for French giants Marseille in a friendly against Pau on Saturday

The 22-year-old, who spent the last season on loan at Getafe, made a permanent move from Man United to the Ligue 1 side

The forward surpassed the record for the most expensive sale made by the club in the post-Alex Ferguson era

Ex-Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal since his permanent transfer to Marseille this summer.

The former England international joined the Ligue 1 giants last week after Marseille agreed to pay €30 million (£25m/$34m) to Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood registered his first goal for French giants Marseille in a friendly against Pau on Saturday. Credit: @OM_English.

Source: Twitter

Marseille successfully outpaced several European clubs, including Lazio, to secure Greenwood's signature.

Greenwood made his debut for his new club and scored his first goal during a pre-season friendly against French second-division side Pau FC on Saturday.

The 21-year-old striker netted the opening goal by capitalising on a scramble in the box and poking the ball past the opposition keeper.

Greenwood's goal represents a promising start to his Marseille career after his £26.7 million move from Manchester United this summer.

The Englishman aims to rejuvenate his career in France following a challenging period at United.

How Getafe will profit from Greenwood

Meanwhile, Getafe are poised to continue profiting from Greenwood despite opting not to buy the forward from Manchester United.

The Spanish club added a clause that would see them get 20% of all future profit the striker would bring to Manchester United.

The Athletic reports that United themselves included a sell-on clause that would require Marseille to give them 30% from any future possible sales of the striker. As part of the deal struck last year, United will remit 20% of this profit to Getafe.

Man United include surprise clause to Greenwood's deal

This follows after YEN.com.gh reported that United had added a surprising clause to Greenwood's sale to Marseille.

The reigning FA Cup champions are understood to have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.

The move is surprising given that the chances of Greenwood returning to the club are low following the shroud of controversy he left under.

Source: YEN.com.gh