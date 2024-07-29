Former Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan was left impressed by an old photo circulating on social media

The Black Stars legend shared the picture, asking his millions of fans for a reaction to his younger looks

The country's record goal scorer is leading a multi-sport championship to be organised in Ghana in November

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan was left impressed by his looks from an old photo that was circulating on social media.

The former Ghana captain shared the picture while admiring his younger self.

Gyan looked like he was on his way to join the national team when the photo was taken, as he beamed with a smile.

Asamoah Gyan delivering a speech at the 2024 Afro Football Summit in Accra. Photo: @AfroSportSummit @ASAMOAH_GYAN3.

The retired footballer earned his first invite to the Black Stars as a teenager, going on to become a legend of the Black Stars with 109 appearances for the national team.

He wrote on X, with the photo: "Challey, na I be fine boy, Anaa?"

The post written in Ghanaian pidgin literally means, 'I used to be a fine boy, or?"

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward remains Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals for the Black Stars, per Transfermarkt.

Gyan embarks on new adventure

Since hanging up his boots, Gyan has been busily been working around hosting a successful All Regional Games, an multi-sport competition initiated by the former striker.

The championship will host talents across the country in various disciplines, and will also serve as a platform for discovering the next generation of Ghanaian sportsmen.

Gyan launched the All Regional Games last month in Kumasi and there has been an all-nation promotion to ensure the success of the maiden event.

The former Ghana international is a product organised youth competitions like the upcoming All Regional Games. The first edition will be held in November.

Gyan replies Nico Williams

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that legendary Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan has shared a video of Nico Williams naming him as his favourite Ghanaian player.

The Spain forward, born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao, disclosed that he watched a lot of Gyan while growing up.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer and also holds the record of being the African player with the most goals at the World Cup.

