Pep Guardiola had a hilarious moment to savour with a dyed-in-the-wool Manchester City fan

The supporter 'begged' Guardiola to sign on his leg during City's pre-season tour of the United States

Meanwhile, the reigning Premier League champions lost to Barcelona in a friendly match in Orlando

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a playful interaction with an avid fan eager to get his leg tattooed with the tactician's autograph.

Still in the United States to fine-tune City's preparations for the upcoming season, Guardiola met an enthusiastic supporter who caught his attention with a sign reading, "Pep sign my leg. I'll get it tattooed."

Pep Guardiola gave a wholesome reaction to a fan who requested he sign on his leg. Photos by Alex Livesey-Danehouse/Getty Images and @City_Xtra/X

The fan, sporting a retro Man City home kit, expressed his excitement at meeting the 53-year-old manager and unabashedly admitted his admiration for him.

Guardiola, known for his wit, humorously responded, "Your wife will kill me."

Nevertheless, he obliged the fan's request, bending down to sign his leg, much to the delight of the onlookers who had gathered to see the Premier League champions.

Despite this light-hearted moment, the camaraderie between Guardiola and the City faithful did little to change the outcome of their pre-season tour in the United States.

Man City suffer another defeat in pre-season

Pep Guardiola's Man City suffered their third consecutive pre-season loss, falling to FC Barcelona 4-1 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regular time.

Fielding a mostly second-string side, Pep's former team struck first, with youngster Pau Victor scoring in the 24th minute, per One Football.

Nico O'Reilly equalised for City in the 39th minute, but Pablo Torre restored Barca's lead on the stroke of halftime.

After recess, the 53-year-old made some changes, leading to Jack Grealish grabbing the equaliser.

The match ultimately went to penalties, where Kalvin Philips and Jacob Wright missed their spot-kicks, while Barcelona converted all four of their attempts, as noted by Barca Blaugranes.

What's next for Pep Guardiola and Man City?

Guardiola will aim to finish pre-season on a high note when City faces Chelsea on August 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Pep Guardiola meets Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 'awkward' reunion

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a brief reunion with Pep Guardiola before AC Milan’s pre-season match against Manchester City on July 27.

Now a senior advisor to AC Milan's ownership and management, Ibrahimovic had a tumultuous relationship with Guardiola during their one season together.

In a video shared on social media, Guardiola approached Ibrahimovic, and the two shared a brief conversation before the match.

