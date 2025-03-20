A devoted Ghanaian football fan journeyed over 50 kilometres to present a special gift to Mohammed Kudus

The fan, who is a carpenter by trade, made the long journey from Dodowa to the Accra Sports Stadium to surprise Kudus

Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to star for Ghana when they take on Chad in Friday's World Cup qualifier

Frank Terkper, a devoted admirer of Mohammed Kudus, embarked on a journey from Dodowa to the Accra Sports Stadium with a singular purpose—to express his deep admiration for the West Ham United midfielder.

A carpentry apprentice by trade, he crafted a handmade stool as a unique tribute to his idol, hoping to personally present it to him.

Frank Terkper journeyed from Dodowa to the Accra Sports Stadium to present a handcrafted stool to Mohammed Kudus. Photos by @GTV_Ghana/X and Shaun Botterill - FIFA/Getty.

Frank Terkper's unique gift for Mohammed Kudus

Determined to fulfill his mission, Terkper took a French leave from work, making his way to the capital with great anticipation.

However, his excitement turned to disappointment as Kudus was absent from the Black Stars’ first training session on Monday, March 17.

Interestingly, the former Ajax and FC Nordsjaelland playmaker was among the first batch of players to arrive in Ghana for the World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Yet, speculation arose when he missed the opening session at the stadium. The uncertainty was later addressed by the Ghana Football Association’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum.

"Kudus arrived on Sunday. He was in camp, but the coach [Otto Addo] excused him from the first day's training," Asante Twum clarified in an interview with Sporty FM.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to play a pivotal role in Ghana's pursuit for qualification of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/Getty Images.

The story behind the gift

Despite missing out on his chance to meet Kudus, Terkper remained unwavering in his admiration.

He revealed that his inspiration stemmed from the playmaker’s well-documented fondness for celebrating with a stool.

"I made this for Kudus because I always see him with a stool when celebrating. I wanted to give it to him personally, but unfortunately, I couldn't," he shared.

Terkper's stool had a heartwarming inscription, “Boy Kudus” and a star symbol, to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Although he could not hand over the present himself, he found an alternative.

The young carpenter entrusted another customised gift, hoping it would reach its intended recipient.

From football aspirations to carpentry dedication

Beyond his love for Kudus, Terkper once dreamed of becoming a footballer.

However, financial constraints forced him to abandon his ambitions and focus on his carpentry apprenticeship.

Despite the setback, his passion for the game remains, evident in the effort he made to celebrate one of Ghana’s brightest football talents.

Kudus gears up for Black Stars return

Meanwhile, the Right to Dream Academy graduate has resumed full training with the national team after missing the first session.

Otto Addo will be counting on him to deliver when Ghana faces Chad on Friday, March 21.

Although his recent goal-scoring form has dipped, Kudus remains a pivotal figure in the Black Stars setup.

According to Transfermarkt, he has netted 11 times in 34 international appearances, with his last goal for Ghana coming against Egypt at the 2023 AFCON.

As the team prepares for the crucial fixture, fans will be eager to see if Kudus can rediscover his clinical touch.

Kudus shares special moment with Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan engaged in a deep conversation with Mohammed Kudus following Ghana’s training session on Tuesday.

The iconic striker paid a visit to Kudus and his Black Stars teammates on the second day of their preparations.

