Lionel Messi once rendered Mubarak Wakaso hapless with his mesmeric dribbling skills in a La Liga match

The former FC Barcelona star forced Wakaso to chase his shadows when La Blaugrana faced Deportivo Alaves

Meanwhile, he has urged young footballers to adopt a modest lifestyle, encouraging them to live within their means

Lionel Messi’s influence on football is unparalleled, his name etched among the sport’s all-time greats.

The Argentine’s extraordinary ability tormented defenders, baffled tacticians, and thrilled spectators for nearly two decades.

While he has conquered every imaginable milestone, his most breathtaking exploits unfolded at FC Barcelona, where he redefined the game with dazzling footwork and an insatiable hunger for success.

Lionel Messi once 'destroyed’ Mubarak Wakaso during a La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves. Photos by Soccrates Images and Power Sport Images.

Draped in the Blaugrana colours, Messi was a relentless force, amassing a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Beyond the silverware, it was his spellbinding dribbles—those moments of sheer artistry that left opponents chasing shadows—that remain deeply ingrained in the minds of football lovers.

Messi vs. Wakaso: A nightmare revisited

One such moment has resurfaced online, rekindling memories of when Mubarak Wakaso found himself on the wrong side of Messi’s sorcery.

The Ghanaian midfielder, known for his robust tackling and tireless work ethic, was left completely stranded as the Argentine twisted and turned past him with ease.

According to Transfermarkt, Wakaso crossed paths with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner on seven occasions, representing Villarreal, Deportivo Alavés and Elche.

Unfortunately for the Ghanaian, he ended up on the losing side every single time.

Wakaso talks about Messi

Reflecting on his personal battles with Messi, Wakaso once acknowledged the near-impossible task of stopping him.

“Messi is more dangerous because if you want to tackle him, you’ll have to think twice,” Wakaso admitted.

His statement perfectly encapsulates the challenge defenders and midfielders faced against the Argentine genius.

With his low centre of gravity, rapid acceleration, and unpredictable changes of direction, Messi made life miserable for even the toughest enforcers.

“When you want to tackle Messi, you can’t predict the angle where he will dribble you to, so that alone will make you confused.”

Wakaso further recounted a particular instance when Messi completely outfoxed him, leaving him utterly powerless, as noted by Modern Ghana.

Adding a personal twist to the memory, he revealed how his late best friend, Christian Atsu, often used the footage to tease him.

Messi’s unstoppable brilliance

The clip, which continues to make waves on social media, showcases Messi at his devastating best—effortlessly weaving past Wakaso, leaving the Ghanaian enforcer grasping at thin air.

Despite his reputation as a no-nonsense ball-winner, the former Ashanti Gold SC midfielder was left in football’s equivalent of no man’s land.

Moments like these define Messi’s legacy. His brilliance wasn’t just in scoring goals but in humiliating defenders with elegance, turning resistance into submission with just a flick of his left foot.

For Wakaso, it was a painful yet unforgettable lesson in the artistry of one of football’s greatest ever.

Wakaso gives youth lifestyle tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mubarak Wakaso shared insights into his modest lifestyle despite his financial success in football.

The experienced midfielder urged the youth to adopt prudent spending habits, emphasising the importance of living within their means.

