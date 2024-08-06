Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped up preparations for the 2024/25 season with his return to team training

The 39-year-old rejoined his Al-Nassr teammates for the first time after Portugal's disappointing Euros

He would hope to guide the Knights of Najd to their first Saudi League title since the 2018/19 season this term

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially resumed training with Al-Nassr after a lengthy break following his participation in the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

The veteran forward, embarking on his 23rd professional season, experienced a challenging summer with Portugal during the Euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked delighted on his return to team training with his Al-Nassr colleagues. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN.

For the first time in his illustrious career, Ronaldo did not score in a major tournament, as the Selecao exited the quadrennial tournament in the quarter-finals.

Despite this, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the player with the most assists in the competition's history, per Squawka, thanks to his setup for Bruno Fernandes against Turkey.

After Portugal's elimination, the 39-year-old spent his extended holiday bonding with his family and engaging in personal workouts with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo marks Al-Nassr return with a strong message

On August 5, the former Real Madrid star rejoined his Al-Nassr teammates as they continued preparations for the new season.

Ronaldo appeared in excellent condition and was visibly excited to be back with his squad.

Announcing his return on social media, Ronaldo shared a series of images with the caption, "Back where I belong! 💪🏼" on X (formerly called Twitter).

Ronaldo's performance for Al-Nassr so far

Despite some critics suggesting his skills are diminishing as he nears 40, Ronaldo's performance in the Saudi Pro League remains impressive.

According to Transfermarkt, he netted 44 goals in 45 matches across all competitions last season and 14 in 19 games the year before.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Besoccer reports that Al-Nassr's upcoming fixtures include a pre-season friendly against Spanish club Almeria on Thursday, followed by a semi-final clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup on August 14.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo would aim to lead the Knights of Najd to a league title in the 2024/25 campaign after coming close in the past two seasons.

Their new Saudi Pro League campaign kicks off against Al-Raed on August 22.

