Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his excitement after making his EPL debut

The Ghanaian forward excelled as Leicester City held Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game of the season

Issahaku delivered the assist for Jamie Vardy's goal in the second half for Leicester City on Monday night

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku wasted no time in announcing himself in the English Premier League after an impressive debut for Leicester City.

The 20-year-old forward made his first-ever appearance in the English topflight league against Tottenham Hotspurs, delivering his first-goal contribution of the campaign.

Issahaku's brilliant delivery in the second half was met by veteran forward Jamie Vardy to cancel out an early Pedro Porro strike for Spurs, as reported by GBC Online.

The Ghanaian winger took to social media to share his excitement, posting: "It was Amazing making my premier league debut last night. Great effort from the lads and amazing atmosphere from the fans. Come on foxes, we are in this together."

His performance drew reaction from his teammates in the national team as well as players in the Premier League.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus wrote under the post: "Brazy."

Marcus Edwards, a former teammate at Sporting Lisbon reacted with the post: "Doobie".

Felix Afena-Gyan, formerly of AS Roma also wrote: "Too much fire."

Nigeria defender Zaidu Sanusi posted: "Ma Sha Allah congrats brother."

Issahaku excels on EPL debut

The Ghanaian youngster's presence in the game at the King Power Stadium was hugely felt as he tormented his markers on the flanks.

Although it was his first Premier League game, Isshaku lasted the entire duration, capping off a magnificent performance with an assist.

He is expected to feature prominently this season for the Foxes, who will be seeking a stay in the English topflight beyond this season.

Issahaku wears customised boots on debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku enjoyed a special debut in the English Premier League after starring for Leicester City in their first game of the season.

The 20-year-old forward, who joined the Foxes on a permanent deal this summer, was handed a starting role by new manager Steve Cooper.

Issahaku had his boots customised with a painting of himself and the Ghanaian flag all over his Nike cleats.

