Ghanaian legend Kwesi Appiah has opened up on the impact of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for Sudan

The ex-Black Stars coach is in charge of leading Sudan to a historic World Cup qualification

Sudan lead their group in the qualifying series on the continent and will face Senegal in March

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is hoping to lead Sudan to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

Appiah was appointed coach of Sudan in September 2023 and has since made a significant impact as the North Africans surprisingly sit top of Group B of the World Cup qualifiers.

Kwesi Appiah coaching the Black Stars team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Photo: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Sudan have opened a two-point gap over group favourites Senegal and are also ahead of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final isn't, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Appiah led Ghana to the World Cup in 2014 and remains hopeful of achieving a similar feat with Sudan.

"I firmly believe we can achieve this," he told FIFA's media channel.

Sudan will face 2021 African champions Senegal when the World Cup qualifiers return in March 2025, with the dreams of reaching the tournament in North America, per NBC Sports.

Appiah opens up on World Cup impact

The former Ghana and Asante Kotoko player believes the World Cup will transform lives in Sudan should the team qualify.

Sudan has been plagued with years of conflicts, leading to the division of the country into two, with South Sudan, the newest nation on the continent.

"If we were to qualify for a World Cup, they could perform on the biggest stage and then tell themselves that they too were capable of playing in Europe. That’s something that would transform their mindset. You cannot imagine how much happiness a World Cup participation would bring to all of Sudan," said Appiah.

Source: YEN.com.gh