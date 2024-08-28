Kazuyoshi Miura has set an ambitious target of playing professional football until 2047

The 57-year-old made his debut in 1986 with Santos and has also played in Italy, Croatia and Australia

He is currently with Japanese fourth-tier club Atletico Suzuka after two seasons in Portugal

Kazuyoshi Miura, the ageless footballer, has revealed his extraordinary ambition to continue playing professionally until he reaches 80.

The former Japan international, who began his storied career with Santos in Brazil in 1986, has been a fixture in football for over thirty years.

Kazuyoshi Miura, who holds the accolade as the world's oldest professional footballer, has revealed he wants to play until 2047. Photos by Gualter Fatia and The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

Kazuyoshi Miura: The world's oldest professional footballer

At 57, Miura, also known as "King Kazu", recently signed with Atletico Suzuka, a fourth-tier Japanese club, on loan from Yokohama FC.

This move comes after two seasons in Portugal, where he featured for Oliveirense, also on loan from Yokohama, making nine appearances.

Throughout his career, Miura has graced numerous clubs across the globe, with stints at Palmeiras, Coritiba, Dinamo Zagreb, and Vissel Kobe.

Kazuyoshi Miura reveals plans to play until 80

Despite nearing his 60th birthday, the veteran striker is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

Miura has openly discussed his seemingly improbable but deeply determined goal to keep playing until he turns 80.

However, he acknowledges that his body will ultimately dictate how long he can continue.

"I'm going to be 60 in three years. When I see that I can't do it anymore, I'll stop. But I admit, I would love to continue until I'm 80," he shared, as quoted by Football Tweet.

Kazuyoshi Miura's profile

Regarded as one of Asia's most prominent football figures during the 1990s, King Kazu played a pivotal role in elevating the sport in Japan, particularly with the launch of the J. League in 1993, Japan Times reports.

Although he earned 89 caps for Japan and scored 55 goals, he was controversially left out of the squad for the nation's first World Cup appearance in 1998.

Despite this, his influence and legacy in Japanese football remain unparalleled.

Ronaldo hints at club where he might retire

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that as Cristiano Ronaldo approaches the twilight of his legendary career, the Al-Nassr captain has hinted at where he might retire.

When asked about his future, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star remained reserved but gave a strong indication that Al-Nassr could be his preferred destination.

Source: YEN.com.gh