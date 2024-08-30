Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident that Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will determine the club's penalty-taker for the season.

The first penalty of the 2024/25 campaign was awarded to Los Blancos, with Vinicius Junior successfully converting it to secure a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas.

This suggests that the Brazilian will serve as Real Madrid's primary penalty taker this season, especially with club captain Luka Modric not being a regular starter under Ancelotti.

Vinicius successfully converted all three of his penalties last season, making him the likely choice for the role, had Mbappe not joined.

However, the arrival of the Frenchman has added complexity to the situation, as he has scored 42 penalties out of 51 attempts in his career.

Ancelotti decided to let the players take charge of the decision regarding penalty duties ahead of their important La Liga match against Real Betis tomorrow.

“It’s a decision for the players to make. It’s right to give responsibility to Mbappe and Vini , I prefer they decide because I have confidence in them”, as per quotes from Relevo.

“It will depend on how they are in the match and what each of them needs.”

What's next for Mbappe?

Mbappe heads into the home game looking to score his first league goal for Madrid after failing to fire in the first three games of the campaign.

The majority of Ancelotti’s squad will then head away on international duty with Mbappe set to captain France in UEFA Nations League action against Italy and Belgium.

Vinicius outlines Real Madrid's ambitious plans

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius outlined Real Madrid's ambitious goals for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger aiming for a treble.

The 24-year-old expressed confidence that Los Blancos will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their trophy haul.

"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius stated.

