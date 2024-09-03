Steven Bergwijn has unofficially 'retired' from national team football following his move to the Saudi League

The 26-year-old's deadline day move to Al-Ittihad did not sit well with Dutch manager Ronald Koeman

It remains to be seen if Koeman would have a change of heart about Bergwijn going into the future

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman made headlines with his surprising announcement that Steven Bergwijn's international career is effectively over following the winger’s transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Bergwijn recently joined Al-Ittihad, joining a wave of high-profile players who are swapping Europe for the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Bergwijn moves to Saudi Arabia

The 26-year-old, who netted 29 goals in 80 appearances for Ajax, expressed mixed emotions about leaving the club.

Although he was content in Amsterdam, newly appointed coach Francesco Farioli made it clear that his position in the starting lineup was no longer guaranteed.

"I’m glad to have put it behind me," Bergwijn told ESPN (via Dutch News).

"I didn’t have to leave; I was happy at Ajax. But in the end, you have to think of yourself."

How much will Bergwijn earn in Saudi Arabia?

Bergwijn’s move to the Middle East comes with substantial financial rewards; he will earn €9 million annually over three years, per De Telegraaf.

However, the decision has seemingly cost him his future with the Dutch national team.

Dutch coach 'retires' Bergwijn from national team

Dutch boss, Ronald Koeman, didn’t mince words, expressing strong disapproval of Bergwijn's decision to leave Europe while still in his prime.

He declared that the player’s chapter with the Netherlands is closed, stating,

"Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at age 26. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sportive ambition. His book with the Dutch National Team is closed," the 61-year-old said, as quoted by The European Lad.

When asked if Bergwijn had discussed his move with him, the former Barcelona coach revealed that no conversation had taken place.

"No, he probably knows what I would have said," Koeman remarked, hinting at his disapproval.

Bergwijn’s transfer has sparked debate about the balance between financial incentives and sporting ambition, especially for players who still have much to offer at the highest level of European football.

