Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to join Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax Amsterdam

The Ghana international will join the club from Southampton on a season-long loan deal

Sulemana was not included in Ghana's squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will join Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam before the close of the transfer window in the Eredivisie.

The Black Stars forward agreed to join the club on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Southampton.

Sulemana joins the former Eredivisie champions following the departure of Steven Bergwijn to the Saudi Pro League.

Kamaldeen Sulemana agrees to join Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam. Photo: Matt Watson.

Source: Getty Images

Bergwijn, a former Tottenham Hotspurs player, signed a three-year deal to join Saudi giants Al Ittihad. His move to the Middle East paved the way for Ajax to seal the deal with Sulemana.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have the option to make the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

Sulemana before moving to France from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland was on the radar of Ajax.

Sulemana set to seize opportunity

The Right to Dream Academy graduate arrived at the St Marys with huge expectations, having dazzled in the French Ligue 1.

However, the pacy and tricky winger failed to live up to the hype as Southampton suffered relegation in the English Championship.

Last season, the 22-year-old was troubled with a series of injuries, limiting his impact in the Southampton team despite their return to the Premier League.

Sulemana has not made an appearance this season for the season after picking a knock during pre-season, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, his move to the Eredivisie is expected to hand him the opportunity to rediscover his form.

Southampton boss provides update on Sulemana

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Southampton manager Russel Martin has opened up on Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana's fitness ahead of the Saints' league opener against Newcastle United.

The Black Stars forward picked up a knock during pre-season, missing the latter stages of preparations ahead of the new campaign. Sulemana missed the friendlies against Lazio and Getafe and could be out of the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

However, the manager has disclosed that the winger is close to making a return, describing his situation as 'nearly fit'.

Source: YEN.com.gh