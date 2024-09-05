Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player in history to score 900 goals in official matches

The 39-year-old reached this new landmark during the Selecao's UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia

He has already declared his ambitions of reaching 1,000 career goals despite being in his late 30s

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again added another remarkable chapter to his storied career, reaching a significant goal-scoring milestone.

This latest achievement came during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia on Thursday night, where Ronaldo showcased his lethal finishing ability.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring his 900th career goal during Portugal's UEFA Nations League tie with Croatia. Photos by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reaches 900 career goals

The 39-year-old forward latched onto a perfectly delivered cross from Nuno Mendes, skillfully guiding the ball into the net to give his team a 2-0 lead following Diogo Dalot’s opener.

According to ESPN, his strike not only extended Portugal's advantage but also carved a new milestone in Ronaldo’s legendary journey—his 900th career goal.

Ronaldo’s ability to consistently find the back of the net, even in the later stages of his career, is a testament to his longevity and unrelenting drive.

The goal also marked his 131st for Portugal, further solidifying his record as the all-time leading scorer in men's international football.

According to Sportstar, Ronaldo has now become the first player in football history to score 900 goals across club and international competitions, cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greatest-ever goal-scorers.

Ronaldo targets 1000 career goals

Having already shattered numerous records, the 39-year-ols recently expressed his desire to reach the incredible target of 1,000 career goals.

His form suggests that, despite his age, he remains a force to be reckoned with, continuing to surpass expectations on the global stage.

His pursuit of greatness shows no signs of slowing down, as he remains determined to chase down even loftier milestones.

UEFA pay honourary tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that UEFA paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo for his unmatched accomplishments in the Champions League.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presented the 39-year-old with a prestigious award, celebrating his extraordinary legacy in Europe's premier club competition.

Despite currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo's status as a Champions League legend remains unchallenged.

Source: YEN.com.gh