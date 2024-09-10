Sir Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into one of the most dominant forces during his legendary 26-year tenure at the club

Sir Alex Ferguson once stated that he managed only four world-class players during his illustrious 26-year tenure at Manchester United.

Throughout his time at the club, Ferguson secured 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, and two Champions League trophies.

He had a unique talent for building exceptional squads, always knowing the right moment to move players on and bring in new talent.

Despite coaching numerous players considered among the Premier League's finest, Ferguson held incredibly high standards for what qualifies as "world-class."

In his view, only Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paul Scholes truly deserved that label, Citi Sports noted.

"If you listen to the media, it seems we're flooded with 'world-class' footballers," he wrote in his 2015 book Leading: Learning from Life and My Years at Manchester United via Sport Bible.

"I don't mean to demean or criticise any of the great or very good footballers who played for me during my 26-year career at United, but there were only four who were world class: [Eric] Cantona, [Ryan] Giggs, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Paul] Scholes.

"And of the four Cristiano was like an ornament on the top of a Christmas tree."

In the same book, Ferguson slightly contradicted himself when he identified one player guaranteed a place in his all-time best XI.

Despite managing numerous superstars, Ferguson highlighted the versatile and reliable Denis Irwin, who made 468 appearances for United and won seven Premier League titles.

He explained: "Honestly, Denis Irwin would be the one certainty in the team. I called him an eight out of 10."

Recalling a match at Highbury, Ferguson added:

"In one game, he made a poor back pass in the final minute, allowing [Dennis] Bergkamp to score."

