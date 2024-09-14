Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has earned rave reviews from Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to his immense quality

Wan-Bissaka was in awe of Kudus' attributes, appearing to suggest that the Black Stars forward is the strongest at West Ham

Both will be in action when the Hammers face Fulham on Saturday afternoon on the return of club football after the international break

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus, lauding his remarkable physical prowess since joining West Ham.

Wan-Bissaka, who made a €17.6 million switch to the East London outfit, has settled into life with the Hammers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Mohammed Kudus as the "strongest" player at West Ham United. Photos by David Horton - CameraSport and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

During an interview with the club’s media team, he expressed his excitement about playing alongside several key players, notably Jarrod Bowen and Kudus, both of whom he holds in high regard.

Wan-Bissaka heaps praise on Kudus

The English fullback was particularly impressed by Kudus and couldn’t help but admire the former Ajax star's exceptional strength.

Wan-Bissaka even hinted that Kudus might be the team's strongest player, marvelling at his ability to shield the ball effectively.

"I knew he [Kudus] was strong, but I didn't know he was that strong. You can’t get the ball off him, and I'm happy to be on the same team as him," he said, as quoted by WHUFC.

"It’s good to see, and I think it will be good for both of us as we can both push each other."

Analysing Mohammed Kudus' playing style

Kudus' physical dominance, coupled with his skill on the ball, makes him a potent weapon for West Ham.

His ability to hold off defenders and retain possession under pressure adds a unique dimension to the team’s attack.

A teammate like Kudus offers defensive stability during transitions, as the 24-year-old can win duels and turn defence into attack in an instant.

What's next for Kudus and Wan-Bissaka?

As West Ham looks to regain form under Julien Lopetegui, Wan-Bissaka and Kudus will undoubtedly play pivotal roles.

Their combination of defensive solidity and attacking power will be crucial when the Hammers take on Fulham in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, September 14, per Sofascore.

Man United fan begs club to sign Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Manchester United fan named Naheem has gone viral on TikTok for his passionate plea to sign Mohammed Kudus.

In the video, Naheem expressed his admiration for Kudus' exceptional skill and urged United to secure the talented player during the summer transfer window.

His stunning overhead kick against the Premier League champions on the final day of the 2023/24 season had left many in awe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh