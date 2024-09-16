Abdul Mumin marked his return to club football in style, scoring an outrageous goal in the Spanish top-flight

It was Mumin's first goal of the campaign and his second-ever strike for Rayo Vallecano since joining in 2022

The 25-year-old featured for the Black Stars in the 2025 AFCON Qualifier doubleheader

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin showcased his attacking prowess with a stunning goal for Rayo Vallecano against Osasuna on Monday, September 16.

The 26-year-old, who has been in impressive form since the season's start, quickly put the frustrations of the international break behind him with a moment of brilliance.

Abdul Mumin's outrageous strike from outside the box levelled the score for Rayo Vallecano against Osasuna. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Abdul Mumin leads Vallecano comeback with stunning goal

Trailing 1-0 after Raul Garcia's strike in the 27th minute, Rayo Vallecano faced the prospect of a third consecutive defeat, per Western Slope Now.

Determined to turn things around, Mumin and his teammates pushed forward in search of a breakthrough.

That equaliser eventually came in an unexpected manner—and from a player not typically known for his offensive contributions.

Abdul Mumin's belter

Operating from the backline, Mumin made an intelligent overlapping run and latched onto a pass from Gerard Gumbau.

Despite the tight angle, the former FC Nordsjaelland defender unleashed a powerful left-footed shot, sending the ball soaring into the top corner of the net.

The audacious strike levelled the game, igniting celebrations among the home crowd at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas.

This stunning effort marked Mumin’s first goal of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign and only his second goal for Rayo since joining the club in September 2022.

According to Sports Illustrated, Mumin ran all the way to the touchline to celebrate with the coaching staff.

His sensational goal inspired Rayo to a 3-1 come-from-behind win.

