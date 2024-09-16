Despite a week filled with challenges for the Ghanaian football landscape, many players found success abroad

Inaki Williams notched three assists in Athletic Club's 3-2 win while Thomas Partey starred for Arsenal

On this note, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the performance of Ghanaian players after the recent international break

The week has been a challenging one for Ghanaian football, with the Black Stars' underwhelming performances in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers, Nsoatreman's disheartening loss, and Samartex's draw.

To compound matters, the Baba Yara Stadium's certification for international matches was revoked by CAF.

Despite these setbacks, Ghanaian footballers abroad returned to club action following the September international break with mixed fortunes.

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Ati Zigi, who stood between the posts during Ghana's doubleheader against Angola and Niger, was back in action for St. Gallen.

He helped his side cruise to victory against Paradiso in the Swiss Cup Round of 32.

Jojo Wollacott

Wollacott was in goal for Crawley Town as they played out a draw with Stockport County in League One on September 14.

Frederick Asare

Asare, who was Ghana's third-choice goalkeeper during the recent AFCON Qualifiers, played for Asante Kotoko in a friendly match.

According to Ghanasportspage, the Porcupine Warriors won 2-1 over Bekwai Heroes at Adako Jachie training grounds.

Alidu Seidu

The versatile defender put in a commanding 90-minute display for Stade Rennes as they thrashed Montpellier 3-0.

His solid performance helped secure a clean sheet, adding to the confidence he showed in the international break.

Tariq Lamptey

Lamptey, who was involved in both Ghana's qualifiers, was left out of Brighton's squad that faced Ipswich.

In his absence, Brighton struggled to a frustrating draw at the Amex Stadium.

Abdul Mumin

Mumin, whose weak clearance led to Angola’s winning goal, returned to action for Rayo Vallecano.

Despite taking an early lead, Rayo suffered a 2-1 loss to Espanyol.

Mohammed Salisu

Salisu delivered a strong defensive performance for AS Monaco, helping his side stay in the race for Ligue 1 supremacy with a commanding win over Auxerre.

Jerome Opoku

Despite missing out on Black Stars duty due to injury, Opoku returned to Istanbul Basaksehir, putting in a confident display as they narrowly edged Bodrumspor.

Ebenezer Annan

Annan shone for OFK Beograd in their dramatic come-from-behind victory against Partizan.

Alongside him, his compatriots, Samuel Owusu and Zubairu Ibrahim also played vital roles, with both finding the back of the net.

Kingsley Schindler

Schindler came off the bench for Samsunspor but was unable to prevent a narrow defeat to Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus' goal drought extended as West Ham salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Despite a tireless effort, the Ghanaian midfielder's luck in front of goal remained elusive.

Abu Francis

Introduced in the 66th minute, Francis brought energy to Cercle Brugge's midfield, though his side ultimately fell 3-2 to Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

Thomas Partey

Despite receiving criticism for his lacklustre performances in the AFCON qualifiers, Partey was back to his best in Arsenal's crucial North London derby win against Tottenham, per Football Ghana.

His ability to control the midfield was key to Arsenal’s success.

Elisha Owusu

Owusu turned out for Auxerre in their third successive Ligue 1 defeat. He was replaced in the 71st minute as his side struggled to find form.

Majeed Ashimeru

Ashimeru made an impact off the bench for Anderlecht, helping them secure a 2-2 draw at the Lotto Park.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

The young winger made a brief cameo for Leicester City, but a late Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty denied them their first win since returning to the Premier League.

Joseph Paintsil

Paintsil missed out on LA Galaxy’s thrilling six-goal encounter with Los Angeles FC due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ibrahim Osman

Osman made his debut for Feyenoord, coming on in the 61st minute, as noted by Ghanaweb.

However, his side squandered a two-goal lead and settled for a draw against Groningen.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo featured for Bournemouth in a tantalising clash against Chelsea.

Unfortunately, a late Christopher Nkunku goal condemned the Cherries to their first loss of the season.

Inaki Williams

Williams had a standout performance, providing three assists as Athletic Bilbao defeated Las Palmas in La Liga.

His playmaking ability was central to Athletic's dominant display.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante saw limited action for Coventry, playing just six minutes in their stalemate with Watford in the Championship.

Jordan Ayew

Ayew lasted 83 minutes in Leicester's clash with Crystal Palace, though a last-minute penalty denied him a victory against his former club in a 2-2 draw.

