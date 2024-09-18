A video of how Kylian Mbappe reacted immediately after Endrick scored his outrageous goal against Stuttgart has gone viral

The Brazilian teenager let fly a beautiful drive from outside the box to seal a 3-1 win against Stuttgart on Tuesday night

Mbappé raised his arms, a gesture that expressed both resignation and acceptance of the final outcome

Endrick Felipe wasted no time making an impact in his Champions League debut, netting an outstanding goal against Stuttgart just 15 minutes after coming on.

The Brazilian international scored in the 95th minute, sealing a 3-1 victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side in their opening match of the 2024-25 campaign.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé opened his Champions League account for Real Madrid, putting them ahead early in the second half, but Stuttgart equalized in the 68th minute through Deniz Undav.

Stuttgart seemed poised to secure a valuable point in their group-stage opener, but Antonio Rüdiger gave Los Blancos the lead again in the 83rd minute, and Endrick sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal in the 95th minute, ensuring a 3-1 win.

Kylian Mbappe's reactions to Endrick's goal

As Endrick surged toward the penalty area, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. sprinted into position, anticipating a pass.

However, the Brazilian starlet had different intentions. Rather than passing, he fired a shot from outside the box, slotting it into the net and securing Real Madrid's 3-1 victory, per ESPN.

Mbappe, who had called for the ball just moments earlier, could only raise his arms in surprise at the youngster's bold decision.

It was clear that neither Mbappé nor most fans anticipated such a bold strike.

In the video, the Frenchman lifted his arms, a gesture blending both resignation and acknowledgement of the inevitable outcome

Endrick shatters Raul's UCL record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick's recent goal has shattered a long-standing Real Madrid record previously held by club legend Raul.

Raul set the record in 1995 by scoring at 18 years and 113 days against Ferencvárosi TC.

Endrick now holds the record with a goal at 18 years and 58 days.

