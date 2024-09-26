Alejandro Garnacho's preference for Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model continues to divide opinions among his Argentina teammates

He was once advised by Angel Di Maria, Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, to stop celebrating like the Portuguese

Apparently, it appears to be a wholesale feeling in the Argentina national team camp following Leandro Paredes' revelation

Idolising a player can be a double-edged sword, especially when that player is a rival to your national team captain.

This is precisely the predicament facing Alejandro Garnacho, the Spanish-born Argentine forward who has long admired Cristiano Ronaldo and modelled his game after the Portuguese superstar.

Alejandro Garnacho was once mocked by his Argentina national teammates for choosing Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model.

Source: Getty Images

Garnacho's admiration for Ronaldo

Garnacho’s admiration for Ronaldo is evident in his playing style and goal celebrations, which mirror those of the Al-Nassr forward.

Given the 20-year-old's role as a winger and Ronaldo's illustrious career, this admiration seems logical.

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

However, this loyalty to Ronaldo presents a unique challenge for the Manchester United star at the national team level, particularly due to the intense rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For over a decade, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the football landscape, creating one of the most storied rivalries in the sport's history, as noted by Goal.

Argentina teammates 'mock' Garnacho over Ronaldo

This backdrop makes Garnacho’s preference for Ronaldo potentially contentious among his national teammates, who hold Messi in high regard.

Leandro Paredes provided insight into how Garnacho is perceived within the La Albiceleste camp.

According to Paredes, the young talent has faced lighthearted teasing from his colleagues due to his admiration for Ronaldo.

"We joked about it with him. He is very shy and does not respond. Poor guy, we drove him crazy," Paredes shared, highlighting the camaraderie among the players.

Despite the friendly ribbing, the team strives to ensure that Garnacho feels included and comfortable.

"We also talked to him about what the group is; somehow, we try to make them feel part of it," he explained, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

However, he noted that Garnacho can become nervous and hesitant to engage in these discussions.

Ultimately, Paredes acknowledged Garnacho's admiration for Ronaldo, stating,

"It's normal; nothing happens. Obviously, when he comes to the national team, he has to change a little bit because there is ours."

