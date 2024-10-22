Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Personal Interest Aside, Cheers Teammates After Champions League Win
- Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte scored a decisive goal as Al-Nassr sealed a vital 1-0 win against Esteghlal
- Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo played a crucial role in the narrow win but failed to find the back of the net
- It was the first time Ronaldo had fired blank since Stefano Pioli took over as Al-Nassr manager
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Cristiano Ronaldo shifted the focus to collective achievement by commending his teammates after Al-Nassr's hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.
The narrow win came courtesy of a header from Aymeric Laporte, which was more than enough to secure the three points against the Iranian side.
Ronaldo spurs Al-Nassr to narrow win
Although Ronaldo did not find the back of the net, he was arguably the standout performer on the night, playing a pivotal role in Al-Nassr’s success.
His presence on the field drew significant attention from Esteghlal's defence, creating opportunities for his teammates to exploit the spaces left behind.
He was directly involved in the build-up to the decisive goal, showcasing his ability to contribute beyond scoring.
Despite being held off the scoresheet, the 39-year-old’s influence was evident both offensively and defensively, as Al-Nassr continued their strong run under head coach Stefano Pioli.
According to Gulf Today, the victory extended Pioli’s winning streak, keeping the Knights of Najd in the mix with early front-runners Al-Hilal and Al Ahli in the group standings, all with nine points.
Ronaldo commends Al-Nassr teammates
After the game, Ronaldo took to social media to praise his teammates for their efforts, showing a team-first mentality often overlooked in the media.
The Portuguese forward shared a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing,
"An important win! Let’s go Al-Nassr," highlighting the significance of the collective effort in the victory.
What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?
As Al-Nassr shifts focus back to domestic competition, Ronaldo and his teammates will prepare for their next challenge, an away fixture against Al Kholood, per Sofascore.
Ronaldo's message to teammates
In a related update, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an inspiring message to his teammates after securing a last-minute match-winning penalty in the Saudi League.
The Portuguese forward came through in the clutch once again, scoring to clinch a 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab.
With this penalty, Ronaldo improved his record to 19 goals from 19 penalty attempts for the Knights of Najd.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.