Cristiano Ronaldo proved clutch once again, scoring a 97th-minute penalty to seal a 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr in the Saudi League

His strike from the spot against Al Shabab took his tally to 19 goals from 19 penalty attempts for the Knights of Najd

The 39-year-old would hope to guide the Riyadh-based giants to a major silverware this term after playing catch-up to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his rich vein of form in the Saudi Pro League, netting a dramatic late penalty to secure a vital 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab on Friday night.

The 97th-minute spot-kick ensured that the Knights of Najd extended their winning streak to six games under Italian manager Stefano Pioli.

Al-Nassr edge Al Shabab in rollercoaster game

Throughout the contest, Al-Nassr dominated possession and eventually found the breakthrough when Aymeric Laporte clinically finished to give his side a well-deserved lead in the second half.

However, the momentum shifted when substitute Ali Alhassan inadvertently put the ball into his own net shortly after coming on to replace Otavio in the 87th minute.

Ronaldo scores last-gasp penalty

As the game neared its conclusion and Al Shabab seemed poised to salvage a point, Ronaldo took matters into his own hands, converting from 12 yards to clinch all three points, Inside Sport reports.

This strike marked his sixth goal of the season and extended his flawless penalty record for Al-Nassr, with an impressive 19 successful conversions from 19 attempts.

Al-Nassr saved by the post

The late drama didn't stop there. In stoppage time, Mohammed Simakan received a second yellow card after fouling an opponent in the box, resulting in his dismissal.

According to Bolavip, former Al-Nassr striker Abderrazak Hamdallah stepped up to take the resulting penalty for Al Shabab, but he squandered the chance, allowing Pioli's men to escape with a narrow win.

Ronaldo's message after match-winning goal

Following the match, Ronaldo took to social media to express his joy, sharing an inspiring message with Al-Nassr supporters:

"We never give up!!" he posted on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the team's hard-fought victory in his 80th appearance for the club.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Looking ahead, Ronaldo and his teammates will aim for a more straightforward outcome when they travel to face Iranian side Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, October 22.

Inter Miami co-owner lauds Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reflecting on the Portuguese legend's stellar career, Beckham lauded Ronaldo's remarkable legacy, highlighting the significant impact he has made at every club he has represented.

