Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the first time in his Manchester United career during his side's Premier League fixture against Tottenham

The Portuguese playmaker was contentiously adjudged to have been involved in a serious foul-play incident, which led to his red card

The Premier League has since explained why the referee and VAR decided to give Fernandes his marching orders

Bruno Fernandes was controversially dismissed during Manchester United's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The incident, which took place in the 42nd minute, has sparked debate among fans and pundits over whether the decision was too harsh.

Referee Chris Kavanagh gave a straight red card to Bruno Fernandes during Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Bruno Fernandes sees red vs Spurs

According to TNT Sports, this marked Fernandes' first red card since joining United, placing Erik ten Hag's side in an even more difficult position after conceding earlier in the match.

Referee Chris Kavanagh issued a straight red card for "serious foul play" shortly before halftime, leaving the Red Devils trailing both in score and numbers.

The Portuguese playmaker's challenge on James Maddison, in which he appeared to make knee-high contact with his studs, was seen as reckless, though Fernandes argued it was accidental.

He seemed to lose his balance and slip, causing his studs to connect with Maddison unintentionally.

Fernandes, visibly frustrated, protested the decision by gesturing towards his head as he walked off the pitch.

Premier League justifies Fernandes' red card

Despite his insistence that the incident was unintentional, VAR reviewed the footage and upheld the referee's decision.

In a statement from the Premier League Match Centre on X (formerly Twitter), it was confirmed:

"The referee issued a red card to Fernandes for a challenge on Maddison. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call of serious foul play."

Premier League clarifies Martinez's incident

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League has clarified why Lisandro Martinez avoided a red card following a risky challenge on Daichi Kamada.

Martinez appeared to plant both feet near Kamada while the latter controlled the ball but was only shown a yellow card.

The league explained that a red card was not warranted since the former Ajax defender did not make contact with Kamada.

