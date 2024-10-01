Top 6 Footballers Who Were Already Rich Before Football

While many professional footballers have risen from poverty, a select few come from affluent backgrounds

Players like Andrea Pirlo and Oliver Bierhoff have leveraged their privileged upbringings to further their success after retirement.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted six football stars who were already financially secure, regardless of the success they achieved on the field

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

For most people, the earnings of top-level footballers would be life-changing.

Some players have shared stories of overcoming childhood struggles, highlighting how football transformed their lives and their families.

However, others didn’t face such hardships growing up.

There are incredibly wealthy individuals in football, often thanks to lucrative sponsorship deals and investments.

However, YEN.com.gh explores six players who were already financially secure, even if they never reached the heights they eventually did.

6. Mario Götze

Mario Götze’s father, Jurgen Götze, is a respected professor who was part of Yale University's computer science department in the 1990s.

Some suggest that Götze’s advancement through Borussia Dortmund’s youth system was influenced by his father's status. Regardless, the German playmaker’s talent was undeniable.

He famously scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. Götze is also part of one of football’s wealthiest couples, alongside his wife Ann-Kathrin, a well-known model.

5. Will Hughes

Hughes attended the prestigious Repton School in Derbyshire, the same school as Jeremy Clarkson, Roald Dahl, and Basil Rathbone.

While little is known about Hughes’ upbringing, it's evident that he came from a privileged background.

Despite this, the Crystal Palace built a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense midfielder, defying the stereotypes associated with his background. He has left a lasting impact at clubs like Derby County, Watford, and his current club, Crystal Palace.

4. Andrea Pirlo

The Pirlo name was already well-established in Brescia before Andrea Pirlo became a football legend. His father founded a steel company in 1982, and Andrea has since acquired a stake in it.

Pirlo’s affluent background likely contributed to the elegance he displayed on the pitch.

Although his transition into management hasn't been as successful as his playing career, Pirlo has plenty to fall back on, including a vineyard that produces between 15,000 to 20,000 bottles of wine annually.

3. Hugo Lloris

The ex-Tottenham captain was born into a life of privilege. His mother, Marie, is a prominent attorney, and his father, Luc, an investment banker, provides Lloris with an upper-class upbringing that includes daily tennis lessons.

Yet, despite his privileged background, Lloris' true passion was always football. He went on to become one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, famously leading France to World Cup glory in 2018.

The World Cup winner now plays in MLS for LAFC, where, surprisingly, he ranks only as the joint 22nd highest-paid goalkeeper in the league.

2. Gerard Piqué

In early 2022, Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué surprised fans by sharing a screenshot of a bank transfer showing a payment of over two million euros.

Financial prosperity is nothing new for Piqué, whose father, Joan, is a lawyer and businessman, and whose mother, Montserrat, is the director of a Barcelona hospital.

Since retiring, Piqué has expanded his business ventures, owning FC Andorra and Gimnastic Manresa, founding an eSports team, and creating the seven-a-side Kings League tournament.

He also proposed turning the Spanish Super Cup into a four-team competition held outside Spain.

1. Robin van Persie

Before becoming a Premier League star with Arsenal and Manchester United, Robin van Persie grew up in an artistic household.

His mother was a painter, jewellery designer, and special needs teacher, while his father was a renowned sculptor.

The artistic mindset and work ethic of his parents influenced van Persie’s approach to football.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP