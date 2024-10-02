When Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale “agreed” to join Man United in 2013

Sir Alex Ferguson had planned simultaneous moves for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale during the same transfer window in 2013

However, Ferguson's plans fell apart when the club refused to authorise the transfers, leading to his decision to retire shortly after

Ronaldo and Bale played pivotal roles in Real Madrid's triumph in securing La Decima in 2014, followed by three consecutive Champions League titles

Patrice Evra has shared that Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale were both set to join Manchester United in the same transfer window, but the club ultimately refused to approve the deals.

According to the ex-United captain, Sir Alex Ferguson informed him that Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford was almost finalised just before the legendary manager retired in 2013.

Patrice Evra has claimed Sir Alex Ferguson had moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale blocked by the club in his final season in charge. Photo: David Ramos.

Evra also shared that Gareth Bale, the former Tottenham and Real Madrid winger, was close to signing for United as well, with Ferguson planning to extend his time at the club by another decade.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast with John Obi-Mikel, the legendary left-back recalled how shocked he was when Ferguson actually stepped down.

"It was one of the saddest days. I didn’t cry, but I was in shock," Evra said. "Just two weeks earlier, he called me into his office and said, ‘Patrice, everyone thinks I’m retiring, but I’m staying for another 10 years. We need to win more Champions Leagues. Ronaldo is 99% coming back, and Gareth Bale too.'"

Ronaldo had left United for Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-record fee of £80 million.

Although his first season in Spain ended without a trophy, he went on to score 60 goals the following season, leading Madrid to their first La Liga title in four years.

Evra explained that Ferguson needed £200 million to fund both transfers, but the club declined his request. "He needed £200 million, and the club refused.

Now, they’ve spent a billion on various players," Evra said. "When I left his office, I was excited—Ronaldo and Bale were coming, and we were back in business."

Since Ferguson’s retirement, Manchester United has spent around £1.67 billion on new players while recouping only £481 million from sales, according to research from CIES Football Observatory.

Paul Pogba remains the club’s most expensive signing, surpassing Ronaldo’s record fee when he returned to United from Juventus in 2016 for £89 million.

Bale, meanwhile, joined Real Madrid in 2013 for £85 million, going on to win four Champions League titles and score over 100 goals.

Currently, Manchester United is struggling in the Premier League, sitting 12th in the table with just seven points after six games.

