Cristiano Ronaldo once again demonstrated his lethal touch in front of goal after he scored from the spot for Al-Nassr

The Al-Nassr captain scored from the penalty spot, putting the Knights of Najd ahead in Saturday's game

This marked their fifth consecutive win under new head coach Stefano Pioli, who recently succeeded Luis Castro

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off the scoring for Al-Nassr in their 3-0 win over Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League, netting a penalty with pinpoint accuracy that left the goalkeeper helpless.

The 39-year-old opened the scoring by converting a penalty in the 17th minute after an Al Orubah defender was penalised for handling the ball inside the box.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal of the Saudi Pro League campaign, further extending his perfect record from the penalty spot. Photo: Khalid Alhaj.

Source: Getty Images

This marked Ronaldo's fifth goal of the Saudi Pro League season, extending his flawless penalty record for Al-Nassr with his 18th consecutive conversion.

However, it wasn’t just the goal that grabbed fans' attention—it was Ronaldo’s focused routine before taking the kick.

Ronaldo’s goal set the tone for Al-Nassr’s fifth straight victory under Stefano Pioli, with a subsequent brace from Sadio Mane sealing a 3-0 win, as noted by Goal.

The secret behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty perfection

As Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez signalled for the penalty, cameras captured Ronaldo closing his eyes, taking a deep breath, and centring his focus before the shot.

This moment of calm concentration added a dramatic pause before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck the ball.

This brief moment of mental preparation, a new addition to Ronaldo’s routine since joining Al-Nassr, has become a focal point for fans and analysts.

Interestingly, this level of pre-kick focus wasn’t as evident in his years with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, yet it seems highly effective in his current league.

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has taken 17 penalties during regular play, converting each one flawlessly.

His last penalty miss for a club dates back to February 4, 2022, against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, while still at Manchester United.

Al-Nassr’s current standing

Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory allowed them to leap to third place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 14 points, taking advantage of Al-Shabab's recent defeat.

They now sit just behind Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, who have 15 points, and Neymar’s Al-Hilal, leading with 18.

What’s Next for Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo will now focus on international duties, joining the Portugal squad for UEFA Nations League games against Poland on October 12 and Scotland on October 15.

Following the FIFA break, he’ll return to Al-Nassr to face Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and Iran’s Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ronaldo shows off 'sweet' moves with traditional dance

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ronaldo celebrated his goal by honouring Saudi culture, highlighting his appreciation through his unique celebration.

The Al-Nassr captain converted a penalty to put the Knights of Najd in the lead on Saturday.

It was their fifth successive victory under Stefano Pioli, who took over the coaching reins from Luis Castro.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh