Fulham winger Adama Traore has revealed what Pep Guardiola told him after his side's rollercoaster game against Manchester City

Traore was guilty of wasting numerous opportunities, and after the game, he was seen in a conversation with Guardiola

The 28-year-old has now broken his silence about what exactly the Man City gaffer told him

Adama Traore has shed light on his post-match interaction with Pep Guardiola following Manchester City's dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham.

The pulsating Premier League encounter at the Etihad saw the visitors initially stun City, with Andreas Pereira's opener putting Fulham ahead.

Adama Traore and Pep Guardiola held a brief conversation after Manchester City's rollercoaster victory against Fulham in the Premier League. Photo by Neal Simpson/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Wasteful Traore costs Fulham in City defeat

However, a brace from Mateo Kovacic turned the tide, giving City a 2-1 advantage.

A late strike by Jeremy Doku seemed to seal the game for the champions, but a determined Fulham clawed one back through Rodrigo Muniz, making for a nervy finish.

Traore, playing on the left flank instead of his customary right, had a lively afternoon against City’s defence.

How Adama Traore cost Fulham

Known for his blistering pace, the former Wolves winger found himself frequently challenging Kyle Walker, one of the Premier League's quickest defenders, and leaving him in the dust on several occasions.

Yet, despite creating opportunities, Traore was unable to convert any, most notably missing a clear one-on-one with goalkeeper Ederson, as Metro cited.

Pep Guardiola coaches Traore over missed chances

After the final whistle, Guardiola made a point of approaching Traore, embracing him warmly.

The two were seen conversing, with Guardiola clearly impressed by Traore’s performance despite his missed chances.

Traore reveals what Guardiola told him

Speaking about their exchange, Traore revealed, as quoted by Euro Foot,

"After the game, he came up to me to tell me it was a good game; he gave me some pointers on how to finish the chances I had against them."

"He is the best coach in the world, without a doubt," the speedster concluded.

Traore outpaces Walker in epic foot race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyle Walker and Adama Traore went head-to-head in a foot race.

The two speedsters faced off in the 67th minute, with Traore ultimately outpacing Walker despite the English full-back starting ahead.

A video shared on social media captured Traore's effortless surge past Walker, setting up a one-on-one chance with City's goalkeeper, Ederson.

