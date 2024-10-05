Kyle Walker and Adama Traore locked horns in a foot race during Manchester City's clash against Fulham at the Etihad

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has clocked some of the fastest sprint times in Premier League history

Adama Traore, renowned for his blistering speed, is widely regarded as one of the fastest players globally over short distances

Two of the Premier League's fastest players squared off in a thrilling foot race during Saturday’s matchup between Manchester City and Fulham.

Kyle Walker, known for his blazing speed since his days at Sheffield United and Tottenham, remains one of the quickest players in the league.

Since the 2020/21 season, only Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven has recorded a faster sprint than Walker’s impressive 37.31 km/h.

On the other hand, Fulham winger Adama Traore is renowned globally for his short-distance speed, clocking a top time of 36.60 km/h, according to Speedsbd.

The two stars faced off in an epic one-on-one foot race battle in the 67th minute of the match at the Etihad, with Traore outpacing Walker in the end.

A video shared on social media shows the English full-back starting ahead, but Traore effortlessly surged past him, creating a one-on-one chance with Ederson.

However, despite the dramatic sprint, Traore’s weak shot was easily saved, and Manchester City held on to their narrow lead.

How Man City vs Fulham ended

Manchester City secured a tense 3-2 victory over Marco Silva's Fulham, who posed threats at various moments.

A late strike from Rodrigo Muniz made for a nervous finale, but City held on to claim all three points. They now sit second in the table, just one point behind leaders Liverpool.

