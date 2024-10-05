Adama Traore Takes on Kyle Walker in Epic Foot Race During Man City vs Fulham
- Kyle Walker and Adama Traore locked horns in a foot race during Manchester City's clash against Fulham at the Etihad
- Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has clocked some of the fastest sprint times in Premier League history
- Adama Traore, renowned for his blistering speed, is widely regarded as one of the fastest players globally over short distances
Two of the Premier League's fastest players squared off in a thrilling foot race during Saturday’s matchup between Manchester City and Fulham.
Kyle Walker, known for his blazing speed since his days at Sheffield United and Tottenham, remains one of the quickest players in the league.
Since the 2020/21 season, only Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven has recorded a faster sprint than Walker’s impressive 37.31 km/h.
On the other hand, Fulham winger Adama Traore is renowned globally for his short-distance speed, clocking a top time of 36.60 km/h, according to Speedsbd.
The two stars faced off in an epic one-on-one foot race battle in the 67th minute of the match at the Etihad, with Traore outpacing Walker in the end.
A video shared on social media shows the English full-back starting ahead, but Traore effortlessly surged past him, creating a one-on-one chance with Ederson.
However, despite the dramatic sprint, Traore’s weak shot was easily saved, and Manchester City held on to their narrow lead.
How Man City vs Fulham ended
Manchester City secured a tense 3-2 victory over Marco Silva's Fulham, who posed threats at various moments.
A late strike from Rodrigo Muniz made for a nervous finale, but City held on to claim all three points. They now sit second in the table, just one point behind leaders Liverpool.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.