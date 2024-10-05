Global site navigation

Adama Traore Takes on Kyle Walker in Epic Foot Race During Man City vs Fulham
Football

Adama Traore Takes on Kyle Walker in Epic Foot Race During Man City vs Fulham

by  Isaac Darko 2 min read
  • Kyle Walker and Adama Traore locked horns in a foot race during Manchester City's clash against Fulham at the Etihad
  • Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has clocked some of the fastest sprint times in Premier League history
  • Adama Traore, renowned for his blistering speed, is widely regarded as one of the fastest players globally over short distances

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Two of the Premier League's fastest players squared off in a thrilling foot race during Saturday’s matchup between Manchester City and Fulham.

Kyle Walker, known for his blazing speed since his days at Sheffield United and Tottenham, remains one of the quickest players in the league.

Adama Traore Takes on Kyle Walker in Epic Foot Race During Man City vs Fulham
Two of the Premier League's quickest players Adama Traore and Kyle Walker went head-to-head. during Manchester City vs Fulham. Photo: Carl Recine.
Source: Getty Images

Since the 2020/21 season, only Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven has recorded a faster sprint than Walker’s impressive 37.31 km/h.

On the other hand, Fulham winger Adama Traore is renowned globally for his short-distance speed, clocking a top time of 36.60 km/h, according to Speedsbd.

Read also

Liverpool coach Arne Slot trolls struggling Man United

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The two stars faced off in an epic one-on-one foot race battle in the 67th minute of the match at the Etihad, with Traore outpacing Walker in the end.

A video shared on social media shows the English full-back starting ahead, but Traore effortlessly surged past him, creating a one-on-one chance with Ederson.

However, despite the dramatic sprint, Traore’s weak shot was easily saved, and Manchester City held on to their narrow lead.

How Man City vs Fulham ended

Manchester City secured a tense 3-2 victory over Marco Silva's Fulham, who posed threats at various moments.

A late strike from Rodrigo Muniz made for a nervous finale, but City held on to claim all three points. They now sit second in the table, just one point behind leaders Liverpool.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Isaac Darko avatar

Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: