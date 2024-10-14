Throwback photos of Kobbie Mainoo and his elder brother spending some downtime in Ghana has resurfaced online

The English midfielder of Ghanaian descent was sighted alongside his brother 'chilling' in the West African country

He is expected to be back on the pitch for Manchester United when the October international break ends this week

Ghana has long been a popular destination for Africans in the diaspora due to the country's vibrant cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and historical landmarks.

The West African nation especially comes alive in December, attracting visitors, including those of Ghanaian descent, who return to connect with their roots.

Kobbie Mainoo and his elder brother, Jordan, enjoyed some downtime in Ghana back in the day. Photo credit: @ManUtdInPidgin and @TheWavyRed.

Source: Twitter

This has also been a trend among footballers, with Memphis Depay, the former Barcelona and Manchester United forward, frequently visiting the motherland to embrace his heritage, as noted by Modern Ghana.

Old photos of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana goes viral

Depay isn’t the only footballer enjoying the country's offerings. Recently, old photos of Manchester United’s rising star, Kobbie Boateng Mainoo, visiting Ghana with his older brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, have surfaced online.

Mainoo, a product of United’s academy, burst onto the scene with his professional debut in the EFL Cup against Charlton in January 2023.

His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, contributing significantly to United’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City and later starring for England at Euro 2024.

Although Mainoo has opted to represent England at the international level, his appreciation for his Ghanaian roots is undeniable.

The resurfaced images highlight his connection to Ghana, showing a much younger Mainoo and his brother enjoying family time in the West African nation.

One of the photos even shows them relaxing with drinks in hand, soaking in the country's tropical ambience.

What's next for Mainoo?

At just 19, Mainoo is viewed as one of Manchester United's brightest prospects and has already become a crucial part of Erik ten Hag's squad.

His technical ability and composure on the ball have drawn comparisons to some of United's greatest midfielders, fueling hopes of a long, successful career for both club and country.

Meanwhile, talks regarding a new contract with Manchester United are reportedly nearing completion, with discussions ongoing since March, per MEN.

Mainoo celebrates Euro 2024 final berth with family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed a special moment with his family following England's win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

In photos shared on social media, Mainoo was seen celebrating the victory alongside his family, with his Ghanaian mother and father watching proudly from the stands in Dortmund.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh