Kylian Mbappe has slammed reports as "fake news" claiming that police are investigating abuse at the Swedish hotel where he stayed with friends

The Real Madrid forward visited Sweden last week, from Wednesday to Friday, staying at the centrally located Bank Hotel

On Thursday, he dined at Chez Jolie restaurant, followed by a visit to the V nightclub, before returning to the hotel in a black van with his entourage

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe took to social media to firmly deny reports of an alleged abuse incident at his Stockholm hotel, calling them “fake news”.

The Frenchman's response comes just a day before a critical hearing with his former club, PSG, fueling speculation about the timing of these accusations.

Kylian Mbappe was sighted with friends after what appears to be a late night out on the eve of France's win against Israel. Photos by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images and @footmercato/X.

Source: Getty Images

According to RMC Sport, citing Swedish media, Stockholm police have opened an investigation following a young woman’s complaint describing an incident last Thursday at the hotel where Mbappe and his entourage, including PSG loanee Nordi Mukiele, stayed.

Mbappe’s visit to Sweden, which involved stops at Chez Jolie restaurant and the V nightclub, had already drawn media attention.

Photos of the French captain socialising while his national team faced Israel in the Nations League had sparked public debate.

In his social media post, Mbappe implied a possible link between the timing of these claims and his upcoming hearing with PSG, remarking:

“I“FAKE NEWS!!!! It’s becoming so predictable, just before the hearing as if by chance.”

Scheduled for Tuesday, the hearing before the Appeals Tribunal of the Professional Football League (LFP) centres on Mbappe’s claim of €55 million from PSG, covering a loyalty bonus and three months of unpaid salary—a claim PSG contests.

The French League had previously ordered PSG to pay this amount on September 12, but the club appealed.

Now, the Appeals Tribunal will issue a ruling after hearing arguments from both sides. Mbappe’s comments suggest he perceives these accusations as a potential smear campaign linked to his dispute with PSG.

Mbappe compared to childhood idol

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe was compared to his childhood football idol - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old has been told he is on track to cement his place in Real Madrid's history, much like CR7 had done.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh