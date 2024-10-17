One of Inter Miami's co-owners has lavished praise on Lionel Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the long-standing football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, the co-owner celebrated CR7's legacy

Nonetheless, he remains steadfast in his choice of Messi as the greatest footballer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo has received glowing praise from David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, the MLS club where Lionel Messi now stars.

Beckham and Ronaldo share several commonalities: Both played for Manchester United and Real Madrid and wore the iconic number 7 shirt for the Red Devils.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham paid glowing tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrated his football legacy. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA and Mike Ehrmann.

Did Beckham play alongside Ronaldo?

Despite these shared links, their careers never overlapped.

Beckham left Old Trafford for Madrid in 2003, just as Ronaldo arrived at United, and two years after Beckham’s exit from Madrid to the MLS, Ronaldo joined Los Blancos in 2009.

Beckham heaps praise on Ronaldo

Reflecting on Ronaldo's illustrious career, Beckham was full of admiration for the Portuguese legend, emphasising the incredible legacy he has built at every club he's played for.

"He's had an unbelievable career, every team that he's played for, he has created a legacy for himself," Beckham remarked during a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Becks continued, “He [Ronaldo] has had an incredible career, firstly with United and then with Madrid, then obviously with Portugal as well. That's an incredible career to look back on for him."

Inside Ronaldo's enviable football career

Ronaldo's journey through top-tier European football, from Manchester United to Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr, has cemented his place among football’s all-time greats.

At 39, he remains the last Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or, claiming the honour in 2008 while at United, per Sporting News.

His legacy at Real Madrid is equally monumental, standing as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Even at Juventus, Ronaldo continued to amass accolades, and his prolific form at Al-Nassr sees him shattering records with relentless consistency.

His transformation from a dazzling winger into a clinical forward has allowed him to adapt across different leagues and styles of play.

Beckham names Messi as GOAT, excludes Ronaldo from top 3

While acknowledging Ronaldo's football legacy, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that David Beckham once again declared Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time, omitting CR7 from his top three.

The English football legend praised the Argentina star as the best the sport has ever witnessed, inadvertently snubbing Ronaldo in his list of all-time greats.

