Peter Crouch has reacted to the sending off of Mohammed Kudus in the Premier League game against Spurs

The Ghanaian midfielder was sent off for a strong tackle on Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven last Saturday

Kudus will miss three West Ham United games including the visit of Manchester United on Sunday to the Olympic Stadium

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has criticised Mohammed Kudus for his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs, stating the Ghanaian 'completely lost his head.'

Kudus was sent off in the 86th minute of West Ham's defeat to Spurs after a moment of madness saw him end up attacking two Tottenham players.

The Ghana international had fouled Micky Van de Ven following a nasty tackle before going on to shove his face and attack other Spurs players.

Liverpool Legend Peter Crouch insists Mohammed Kudus lost his head following red card against Spurs. Photo: Marc Atkins/ James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

He was earlier handed a yellow card but a Video Assistant Referee review ended with Kudus getting a straight red card.

“[Kudus] completely lost his head. I think van de Ven did well not to react, because he stamped on him a couple of times before, tried to kick the ball at him, stood on him a couple of times, and then he gets a slap in the face," he told TNT Football, as quoted by Pulse.

“Richarlison goes down, somehow, it’s all kicking off. He had to go. It was a complete loss of his head,” he added.

Kudus to serve three match ban

The Black Stars midfielder will serve a three-game ban following his red card against Spurs.

The 24-year-old will miss West Ham United's game against Manchester United before a trip to Nottingham Forest and a clash with Everton.

His ban could be extended by the FA following a review this week.

Kudus netted his second goal of the season in the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs, oer Transfermarkt.

Lopetegui reacts to Kudus' red card

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui was left disappointed following events that led to Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' red card in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs last Saturday.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder, who had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was sent off with four minutes remaining after a moment of madness saw him shove the faces of Mick Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

Kudus is likely to face an extended time on the sidelines after a Video Assistant Referee found him culpable of a serious offense. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh