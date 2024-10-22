Carlo Ancelotti has already tipped Vinicius Junior to win next year's Ballon d’Or after his superlative performance against Dortmund

Vinicius was unplayable as Real Madrid roared back from 2-0 to record a 5-2 win against the Bundesliga club in the Champions League

The Brazilian winger notched a hat trick as Los Blancos inflicted another defeat on Dortmund in a repeat of their 2023/24 UCL final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has thrown his support behind Vinicius Junior’s campaign for the 2025 Ballon d’Or after the winger’s sensational hat-trick helped sink Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Los Blancos staged a remarkable comeback, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 5-2 in their Matchday 3 group-stage clash on Tuesday night.

Vinicius stole the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring three goals in 30 minutes.

Ancelotti tips Vinicius for next year's Ballon d’Or

And Ancelotti heaped praise on the Brazilian, whom he believes will win the 2024 Ballon d’Or next week and next year's edition.

"What I can say about Vinicius is that it’s rare for him to do a second half like he did. He has had extraordinary energy and character.

He is going to win the Ballon d’Or for what he did last year, not for tonight. This will already serve him for the next Ballon d’Or," said Ancelotti as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Italian gaffer then shared his thoughts on the match and explained how Real Madrid managed their second-half comeback.

"After the break, we changed the system and played with more intensity. In the first half, we were a bit timid, but it was clear what needed to be done. The team responded well with more energy, and it was the best second half of our season," Ancelotti said.

He also sees the performance as a potential turning point in Real Madrid's challenging season.

"We need to learn from this match. The second half taught us a lot and could be a key moment for our season."

Neymar roots for Vinicius to win the Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. voiced his strong backing for Vinicius Junior in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star expressed his belief that Vinicius has what it takes to outshine competitors such as Jude Bellingham and Rodri to secure the coveted accolade.

