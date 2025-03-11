A Ghanaian-born Kyrgyzstan footballer experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

The 26-year-old, who was born in Accra, naturalised for the Asian country in 2023 and has not looked back since

He was adjudged Kyrgyzstan’s Footballer of the Year in 2024 following his exploits in the year under review

For many footballers, the mere opportunity to share a pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream come true.

And that was the story of a Ghanaian-born Kyrgyzstan international on Monday, March 10.

Kojo’s secures Ronaldo's jersey

Joel Kojo experienced both sharing the pitch with Ronaldo and having the honour of taking home his iconic No.7 shirt during a high-stakes AFC Champions League clash against Al-Nassr.

The 26-year-old led the line for Esteghlal in their Round of 16 showdown with the Saudi giants, featuring for 65 minutes before being substituted.

Though his side fell short, bowing out of the tournament, Kojo’s encounter with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner became the highlight of the evening.

How did Kojo perform vs Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Tasked with spearheading Esteghlal’s attack, the Accra-born striker worked tirelessly against Al-Nassr’s defensive line.

Though he failed to find the net, he managed one shot on target, won two ground duels, dominated three aerial battles, and drew a foul before making way for Mohammad Reza Azadi. His contribution earned him a 6.8 rating on Sofascore.

Despite the disappointment of elimination, Kojo left the pitch with a moment to cherish—Ronaldo’s match-worn jersey.

The Portuguese superstar, known for his gracious post-match gestures, gifted him the prized souvenir, turning an otherwise frustrating night into an unforgettable one.

Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr’s to victory

Beyond Kojo’s personal milestone, the game itself showcased Ronaldo’s enduring brilliance.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus forward delivered a commanding performance, inspiring Al-Nassr to a comfortable quarter-final qualification.

Ronaldo notched a cheeky Panenka penalty in between former Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán's strikes, leading to a 3-0 win.

Kojo’s rise from Ghana to Kyrgyzstan

Born in Accra, Kojo’s football journey took him far from home.

A Ghanaian by birth, he embraced a new chapter in Kyrgyzstan, where his consistent performances earned him citizenship and a place in the national team.

Since making his debut in June 2023, he has racked up 23 appearances and found the net 10 times.

His exploits in the Kyrgyzstan Premier League have cemented his reputation as a lethal forward.

Across spells with Dordoi Bishkek and Alay Osh, he amassed an impressive 55 goals and provided nine assists, per Transfermarkt.

His prolific form saw him crowned the league’s top scorer in 2018, and just last year, he was named Kyrgyzstan’s Footballer of the Year.

