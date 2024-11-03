Antoine Semenyo has been urged not to consider a switch to Liverpool amid keen interest from the Reds

The Ghanaian forward has appeared on the radar of Arne Slot's side as they seek a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah

While it is not certain Salah will leave despite his contract nearing expiration, the club is believed to be looking for options

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has attracted the attention of English powerhouse Liverpool as the winter transfer window approaches.

The Premier League leaders have been monitoring Semenyo's progress, but a formal bid for his services has yet to materialise.

Liverpool interested in Semenyo

With Mohamed Salah's contract set to expire at the end of the season, Semenyo has emerged as a key target for manager Arne Slot.

Should Salah decide to leave the club, Sky Sports reports that Liverpool may consider Semenyo or Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo as potential replacements.

Semenyo's red-hot form this season

The 24-year-old has demonstrated significant improvement since Andoni Iraola took over as head coach at Bournemouth.

Last season, he found the back of the net five times in his final 14 league appearances, and he has continued that form this campaign, scoring four goals in ten matches.

His latest strike came during a stunning 2-1 victory against reigning champions Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo told not to join Liverpool

In light of Semenyo's impressive performances, YEN.com.gh spoke with Fitman Jaara, a sports journalist based in Kumasi, to discuss the possibility of Semenyo moving to Liverpool.

"Liverpool is a demanding club, and joining them at this critical stage of his career wouldn't favour his development," Jaara said.

While the prospect of joining the Merseyside club is appealing, he cautioned against it.

"For the sake of his growth and a smooth transition, moving to a midtable team would be more beneficial for him.

"Alternatively, he could consider joining a more established club like Arsenal to further enhance his skills."

Liverpool adopted a conservative approach in the summer transfer window, securing only Federico Chiesa as a new signing, per RTK.

Although the club will prioritize renewing Salah's contract, if Semenyo continues on his current trajectory, he could emerge as a future target to succeed the Egyptian star, making his potential transfer one to watch.

Semenyo achieves remarkable feat

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo achieved a remarkable feat at AFC Bournemouth by winning two awards in September.

The club announced Semenyo as the Player of the Month in a social media post.

Additionally, he claimed the Goal of the Month award, completing a successful month for the Ghanaian player.

Semenyo opens up on Champions League dreams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo expressed his dreams of competing in Europe's prestigious tournaments, specifically the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

The Bournemouth striker reminisced about watching his favourite team, Arsenal, as they advanced through these competitions.

Notably, in 2006, when Semenyo was just four years old, Arsenal reached the UEFA Champions League final but was defeated by Barcelona.

