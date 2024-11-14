Why Failure to Qualify for AFCON 2025 Will Be Ghana's Biggest Embarrassment

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have been handed a huge boost

Niger overcame the resilience of Sudan by recording a 4-0 win on Thursday in Kegue to keep Group F wide open

The Black Stars must secure a win against Angola in Luanda on Friday to stay in contention, following Niger's victory over Sudan

Ghanaian journalist Prince Dornu-Leiku believes falure to qualify for next year's AFCON in Morroco will be a huge embarrassment on Ghana.

Ghana’s qualification hopes had taken a severe hit after last month’s disappointing double-header against Sudan, leaving the Black Stars with only 2 points and on the verge of missing their first AFCON in 20 years.

However, Niger’s dominant win over Sudan in Kegue keeps Ghana’s qualification chances alive, even though their fate remains outside their control.

For decades, the Black Stars have been a source of national pride, representing Ghana on the biggest stages of African football.

However, as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers progress, the team’s performance has fallen far below expectations, leaving fans and stakeholders worried about the possibility of missing the prestigious tournament in Morocco.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian reporter Prince Dornu-Leiku has strongly asserted that failing to qualify for AFCON 2025 would mark an unparalleled low in Ghana’s football history, tarnishing the nation’s legacy in African football

"Niger has done us a favour, we have to do the rest. Failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 would be Ghana's biggest embarrassment. A nation with such a rich footballing history has no excuse for missing out on a tournament we’ve helped define. It would be a monumental indictment of everyone involved in the game, players, coaches, and the GFA."

How Ghana qualify for AFCON 2025

With Sudan holding 7 points, Ghana now has a glimmer of hope for a last-minute qualification to AFCON 2025.

The Black Stars currently sit fourth in Group F with just two points, trailing five points behind second-place Sudan, two points behind third-place Niger, and ten points behind group leaders Angola, who have already qualified for AFCON in Morocco.

Following Niger’s victory over Sudan, Ghana’s hopes now hinge on Sudan losing their final game against Angola on Monday.

Additionally, the Black Stars must secure wins in both of their remaining matches against Angola and Niger to keep their AFCON dream alive, per Ghanaweb.

Black Stars leave for Angola

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team have left Ghana for Luanda ahead of the penultimate game in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana desperately needs a win against the Palancas Negras with hopes that Sudan loses to Niger to keep their qualifications hopes alive.

The four-time African champions began preparation in Accra, holding a two-day training at the Accra Sports Stadium before departing for Luanda on Wednesday

