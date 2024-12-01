Manchester United fans have taken to social media to criticise Erik ten Hag for underutilising Amad Diallo

The supporters are questioning why the young Ivorian winger wasn’t given more chances at Old Trafford

Amad was unstoppable on Sunday, providing two assists as the Red Devils cruised to a 4-0 victory over Everton

Manchester United fans have voiced their frustration over Erik ten Hag's handling of Amad Diallo during his tenure at Old Trafford, questioning why the Dutchman failed to fully capitalise on the young winger's potential.

Under Ten Hag, Amad signed from Atalanta in January 2021, made just 24 appearances, accumulating 1,058 minutes and contributing five goal involvements (three goals and two assists).

Despite his talent and tireless work ethic, the Ivorian international often played a peripheral role, while players like Antony were favoured on the right flank.

Since Ruben Amorim’s arrival as United's manager, the Portuguese tactician has showcased a more experimental approach, trying players in unconventional roles.

This includes deploying Amad, traditionally a right-winger, as a right wing-back, a position that demands both defensive discipline and offensive flair.

Amad has embraced the challenge, impressing fans with his energy and versatility.

During Amorim’s first home Premier League match, a 2-1 win over Everton, Amad’s dynamism was on full display.

Man United fans slam Ten Hag for misusing Amad Diallo

His relentless pressing and quick transitions, including a key interception leading to Joshua Zirkzee’s goals, highlighted his ability to impact games.

Fans on social media have questioned Ten Hag's decision to overlook Amad in favour of less effective options.

@TJayyyy_1 posted:

"Ten Hag held Amad back for over a year. He almost ruined his career."

@Nyagzzzz said:

"I'm not even kidding when I say Amad could've saved Ten Hag's job."

@ronaldobrown_98 commented:

"Not sure I’ll ever forgive Erik Ten Hag for his treatment of Amad Diallo, still feel like we need some sort of reparations."

@TheWavyRed added:

"Really can't believe Ten Hag was really giving Antony minutes all season but tried gatekeeping Amad Diallo from the world, what a player. ETH needs to be jailed."

@the_berneese_ posted:

"This Amad Diallo situation tells you everything you need to know about Ten hag."

